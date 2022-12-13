ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA of Greater Houston Holiday Giving Program

For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference in the community through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults. The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. Here are some ways Houstonians can give back:
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Turner announces two TSU/COH initiatives at commencement

During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston

From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Humble ISD Students Come Together to Fill the Bus

Humble ISD Students Come Together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students come together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students involved in athletics and fine arts came together on Friday, December 9, 2022 to help “Fill the Bus”. The Humble ISD Fill The Bus event...
HUMBLE, TX
Black Enterprise

Black Woman Pharmacist Gives Back to Minority Students Looking To Study Medicine

This HBCU alum is using her success to support the generation of medical professionals coming behind her. “I am a native Houstonian who grew up in Sunnyside and attended Evan E. Worthing High School, graduating No. 3 in my class in 2001,” Dr. Williams shared. “I furthered my studies at Texas Southern University, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2007. I have been a practicing pharmacist for 15 years,” she continued.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family

FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You

The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
HOUSTON, TX
Klein ISD

Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses

When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
KLEIN, TX
Axios

Houston funds more affordable housing amid shortage

A new $43 million affordable housing project will soon be underway in southeast Houston as the city grapples with a shortage. Driving the news: City Council this week approved a $19.3 million loan to the Tejano Center for Community Concerns to purchase land in southeast Houston for a 130-unit affordable housing project.
HOUSTON, TX

