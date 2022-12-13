Read full article on original website
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
houstonpublicmedia.org
University of Houston removes dean focused on racial disparities, LGBTQ+ outcomes and immigrant experiences in social system
A University of Houston academic has been removed as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work. Alan Dettlaff served in the position for seven years. His research examined racial disparities and immigrant experiences in the welfare system, as well as how to improve the social safety net for LGBTQ youth.
'I started with the district in January of 1968' | Houston ISD teacher talks about her long career in the classroom
HOUSTON, Texas — A monumental education career is still going strong at the landmark Navarro Middle School on Houston’s East End. “I started with the district in January of 1968,” said teacher Sharon Lemond. Sharon, 77, is in her 54th year teaching. "Seems like it just started...
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
thekatynews.com
YMCA of Greater Houston Holiday Giving Program
For years, the YMCA of Greater Houston has worked hard to make a difference in the community through YMCA programs that impact youth, families and older adults. The needs of the Houston community are diverse and evolving and the Y is needed now more than ever. Here are some ways Houstonians can give back:
defendernetwork.com
Mayor Turner announces two TSU/COH initiatives at commencement
During a keynote commencement speech to nearly 700 graduates, and thousands more guests, faculty and members of the Texas Southern University Board of Regents, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner announced two new initiatives that will strengthen the partnership between the City of Houston and Texas Southern University. The first is a...
Houston-area resident wins 'Survivor,' pledges prize money to veterans
HOUSTON — A Kingwood, Texas, man won Season 43 of the CBS show "Survivor" Wednesday. Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist, is the second-oldest winner in the history of "Survivor." His family cheered him on during a watch party in The Woodlands. He announced during Wednesday's show that he...
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
houstoniamag.com
The 10 Best Places to Order Tamales in Houston
From tamale survival packs from Texas Tamale Company to calabacitas tamales from Cochinita & Co., there’s something for every variety of tamale lover on this list. For many Texans, it’s not a celebration without tamales. Traditionally, every year in the weeks leading up to the holidays (the posada tradition starts in mid-December, when tamales are served with a piping hot cup of ponche and are eaten until mid-February), Latino families come together to make tamales from scratch. Made with a corn-based dough mixture called masa, they're filled with various meats, or beans and cheese, then wrapped and cooked in corn husks and served with a spoon full of salsa on top.
kingwood.com
Humble ISD Students Come Together to Fill the Bus
Humble ISD Students Come Together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students come together to “Fill the Bus”. Humble ISD students involved in athletics and fine arts came together on Friday, December 9, 2022 to help “Fill the Bus”. The Humble ISD Fill The Bus event...
fox26houston.com
11-year-old Houston girl with big personality looking for forever home
HOUSTON - The holidays can be tough for kids in foster care, but FOX 26 wants to help make them brighter. Farrah, 11, is looking for her forever, adoptive home. "Are you excited to get out of school for the holidays," FOX 26’s Sally MacDonald asked. "Oh I’m very...
Black Woman Pharmacist Gives Back to Minority Students Looking To Study Medicine
This HBCU alum is using her success to support the generation of medical professionals coming behind her. “I am a native Houstonian who grew up in Sunnyside and attended Evan E. Worthing High School, graduating No. 3 in my class in 2001,” Dr. Williams shared. “I furthered my studies at Texas Southern University, graduating Summa Cum Laude from the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in 2007. I have been a practicing pharmacist for 15 years,” she continued.
fox26houston.com
12 Days of Christmas Day 6: The Phoenix Family
FOX 26 is back for another year of providing holiday cheer to local Houston families with the help of Baker Ripley, Exclusive Furniture, Chick-Fil-A, and Walmart! For Day 6, we're giving holiday cheer to the Phoenix family.
fox26houston.com
Houston realtor donating children's beds to single parents in need
300,000 children are sleeping on the floor every night in Houston, according to the group Children at Risk. That’s why a Houston realtor is launching an initiative to give single parents beds for their kids this holiday season.
$28 million approved for construction of campus to help kids aging out foster care in Harris County
Once complete, the $28 million complex will be able to house 1,400 kids in 50 units.
papercitymag.com
New Concierge Medical Practice in River Oaks Takes Personal Care to a Higher Level — What a $24,000 MD2 Membership Gets You
The sitting room of the MD2 Houston office, 2001 Kirby Drive overlooking River Oaks, where doctors have time to visit at their leisure with patients. (Photo courtesy of MD²) The Rolls-Royce of concierge medical care has finally arrived in Houston with two of the city’s leading physicians helming the practice that is not only just as luxe as the Rolls but comparatively as expensive. The cost is $24,000 annually for the first family member with an additional $12,000 for a spouse. The price tag sounds extraordinary but for those with the means, MD2 (pronounced MD squared) represents the ultimate in physician care.
Another Houston-area football coach facing 'improper conduct' allegations
The Cy-Fair ISD employee is on leave after the district heard a female student's allegations.
houstoncitybook.com
Grand Stairway over Memorial Drive Is One Family's Amazing Holiday Gift to Houston
ONE FAMILY HAS made a unique gift to the city this holiday season — a fabulous new feature of Memorial Park sure to thrill children and challenge fitness-minded adults for years to come. The new “scramble,” created with a $3.5 million gift from Emily Clay and family, will open...
Restaurant outside of Houston ranked one of the best expensive eateries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?
Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses
When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
Houston funds more affordable housing amid shortage
A new $43 million affordable housing project will soon be underway in southeast Houston as the city grapples with a shortage. Driving the news: City Council this week approved a $19.3 million loan to the Tejano Center for Community Concerns to purchase land in southeast Houston for a 130-unit affordable housing project.
