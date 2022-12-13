ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Spanish translation at N.J. climate meetings is not common. Advocates want to change that.

Inside the red brick Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, a meeting on environmental justice — the last of eight in a state-led tour — was about to begin Tuesday night. But before that, there was an announcement: headphones were available for any Spanish-speakers to hear the discussion in their native language and a recording in Spanish would become available afterward.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp

Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Hire the best teachers. No matter where they live | Editorial

Kids are falling far behind in school because of covid, and desperately need good teachers to catch up. But across the state, districts are struggling to fill vacancies. Here’s one easy way to help fix the problem: End New Jersey’s residency law that bars districts from hiring candidates who live in neighboring states.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

New Jersey ranks at the rock bottom financially, according to a new study | Opinion

It’s easy for New Jersey taxpayers to feel positive about their government’s financial condition. First full pension payment made in over 20 years. Record performance by the public retirement system’s stock portfolio. But a new report by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, paints a startlingly different picture.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. man helped rioters overrun police in front of Capitol on Jan. 6, feds say

A Mantua Township man battled with a line of police officers trying to hold off rioters in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal authorities allege. Peter Krill Jr., 54, of Sewell, was charged earlier this month with six crimes for his alleged actions on Jan. 6. Two are felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding police, and civil disorder. The other four accuse him of illegally entering the Capitol.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team

With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Beast of the East, 2022: Third-round results for N.J. wrestlers

We’re through the second round of the 30th annual Beast of the Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Garden State grapplers in the field have brought strong stuff to the mat thus far and some sit in the driver’s seat to stand high on the podium in Newark.
NEWARK, DE
NJ.com

Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023

What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
