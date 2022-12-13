Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 18 COVID deaths, 1,249 cases. 10 counties now have ‘high’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,249 COVID-19 cases and 18 confirmed deaths on Monday as positive tests continue to increase heading into a busy holiday week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,930, up 3% from a week ago and up 38% from a month ago. There were 2,041 confirmed cases reported Saturday and 1,749 on Sunday. The state has stopped reporting daily numbers on weekends.
Spanish translation at N.J. climate meetings is not common. Advocates want to change that.
Inside the red brick Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, a meeting on environmental justice — the last of eight in a state-led tour — was about to begin Tuesday night. But before that, there was an announcement: headphones were available for any Spanish-speakers to hear the discussion in their native language and a recording in Spanish would become available afterward.
N.J. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
Freshman enrollment still below pre-pandemic levels at most of N.J.’s 4-year colleges
Many college campuses were more crowded than they’ve been in years this fall as schools continued lifting pandemic restrictions and students returned to classes and dorms. But, freshman enrollment numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels at the majority of New Jersey four-year colleges, according to an NJ Advance Media review of campus statistics.
2022 was another bad year for New Jersey women in politics | Opinion
It’s that time of year again in New Jersey. The weather is turning, the Garden State is feeling festive, and families are planning holidays of warmth and cheer. And the women of New Jersey are once again being shut out of their potential for political leadership.
South Jersey’s top 5 places to eat in 2022, according to Yelp
Never sleep on South Jersey, which overflows with gorgeous vineyards producing tasty wine, the state’s largest cranberry farm and is scattered with some of the best small towns plentiful with great restaurants. Some of those locales recently appeared in review juggernaut Yelp’s new list of the 100 best places...
Hire the best teachers. No matter where they live | Editorial
Kids are falling far behind in school because of covid, and desperately need good teachers to catch up. But across the state, districts are struggling to fill vacancies. Here’s one easy way to help fix the problem: End New Jersey’s residency law that bars districts from hiring candidates who live in neighboring states.
New Jersey ranks at the rock bottom financially, according to a new study | Opinion
It’s easy for New Jersey taxpayers to feel positive about their government’s financial condition. First full pension payment made in over 20 years. Record performance by the public retirement system’s stock portfolio. But a new report by Truth in Accounting (TIA), a nonprofit think tank that analyzes government financial reporting, paints a startlingly different picture.
N.J. man helped rioters overrun police in front of Capitol on Jan. 6, feds say
A Mantua Township man battled with a line of police officers trying to hold off rioters in front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, federal authorities allege. Peter Krill Jr., 54, of Sewell, was charged earlier this month with six crimes for his alleged actions on Jan. 6. Two are felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding police, and civil disorder. The other four accuse him of illegally entering the Capitol.
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
N.J. weather: Expect Christmas travel delays from nasty rain, wind storm
While a major snowstorm is likely to slam much of the Midwest and parts of the northeast later this week, New Jersey is expected to be warm enough Thursday and Friday for rain along with high winds before temperatures plummet for a frigid Christmas Day. It’s possible some parts of...
State drops charges against N.J. correctional officer accused of lying about gang membership
The state Attorney General’s office has dropped charges against a former state prison correctional officer who allegedly admitted to investigators that he lied when he said he was never a gang member. Ruben Morales, 44, who worked at Northern State Prison in Newark for 20 years, stated on a...
At 4th school in 4 years 2-x placewinner back in N.J., renews state title dream
Brady Conlin thought his dream of being a New Jersey state wrestling champion was over. But now he’ll have another chance as the senior transferred from Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) to St. Augustine on Thursday, where he has joined the Hermits.
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
4 Rutgers commits make New Jersey’s all-state football team
With national signing day just three days away, Greg Schiano is closing out the third recruiting class that he has handled from beginning to end since rejoining Rutgers in December 2019. Find out which future in-state Scarlet Knights put forth the best high school football campaigns this fall. Three of them play along the offensive line while the other is an offensive skill player, so each is being recruited to play a position of need. Here are the recruits, the teams they made and why, including captions from the initial story.
Beast of the East, 2022: Third-round results for N.J. wrestlers
We’re through the second round of the 30th annual Beast of the Tournament at the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. The Garden State grapplers in the field have brought strong stuff to the mat thus far and some sit in the driver’s seat to stand high on the podium in Newark.
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Jets’ Zach Wilson still has long way to go after uneven performance in Lions loss: ‘I’ve got to be better’
NFL Week 15: New York Jets vs Detroit Lions — If there was any thought that theJets could fix quarterback Zach Wilson’s issues with a quick, midseason “reset,” that came to an end Sunday afternoon. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. If you purchase...
Another NFL insider pitches former Super Bowl champ as Jets QB in 2023
What does the future of the New York Jets quarterback position look like?. Zach Wilson made his first start since Week 11 on Sunday against the Detroit Lions in the 20-17 loss. Wilson had been benched following a disheartening 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots and Mike White stepped up. White was 1-2 over three starts and was not cleared by doctors to play Sunday after a Week 14 rib injury.
