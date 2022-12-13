Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Related
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007 Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad. Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock. "Next thing...
Tom Brady suffers unfortunate career first with Buccaneers’ loss
Tom Brady is having one of the most difficult seasons of his career, and that continued on Sunday with the sort of career first he will not want to claim. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 17-0 lead against the Cincinnati Bengals and wound up losing 34-23. The Bengals scored 34 unanswered points at one stage of the game, and outscored Tampa Bay in the second half 31-6.
94kix.com
Former Broncos Quarterback Jake Plummer Is Now A Colorado Mushroom Farmer
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer has gone from throwing to growing. It seems like a lifetime ago, but the last memory we have of Jake Plummer is the 2006 AFC Championship Game at Invesco Field. Let me refresh your memory. A Win Away From the Super Bowl. It was...
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight
Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Report hints at Tom Brady’s plans for 2023 season
Tom Brady is unlikely to announce any decision about his playing future until well after the season ends, but there reportedly are some NFL insiders who believe he is planning to call it a career. Mike Jones of The Athletic wrote on Friday that “most” NFL insiders believe Brady will...
Yardbarker
If Raiders don't want Derek Carr, they should look to trade instead of releasing him
A Derek Carr and Raiders (5-8) breakup is "inevitable," Vincent Bonsignore of The Las Vegas-Review Journal reported. Rather than releasing him, though, Las Vegas should find a trade partner. Carr, 31, produced during his first nine seasons in Las Vegas. Per Pro Football Reference, he's ninth in passing touchdowns among...
Bills Stadium Sees Significant Snowfall Before Dolphins Game
For the second time this year, chilling images emerged from the Buffalo area before kickoff.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost in one of the most embarrassing ways imaginable. The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were tied at 24 with two seconds remaining in regulation when Belichick called a running play to Rhamondre Stevenson. Everything seemed fine until Stevenson decided to lateral the ball and it went awry.
Panthers plan to conduct an expansive search to replace Matt Rhule
The Panthers’ climb back into relative contention — due to the NFC South’s collective struggles — stands to boost Steve Wilks‘ chances of becoming the first interim HC to stay on as his team’s full-time leader in six years. But that is not considered the most likely path for the Panthers.
Tom Brady’s Fans Should Be Skeptical About Fox’s $375 Million Broadcasting Offer, According to Troy Aikman
When considering Tom Brady's future in broadcasting, Troy Aikman expects him to be successful in the role under certain conditions. The post Tom Brady’s Fans Should Be Skeptical About Fox’s $375 Million Broadcasting Offer, According to Troy Aikman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Yardbarker
The Eagles are well prepared for the expected changes within their coaching staff
When a football team like the Eagles are 12-1, most if not all of their top assistants will be favorites for head coaching jobs for teams around the league that are looking to emulate their success. Philadelphia is well-versed in that thought process. After the team won the Super Bowl...
Pat McAfee Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play Next Year
Could a Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels reunion be in the cards for 2023?. If you ask Pat McAfee, "the writing is on the wall" that Brady ends up with the silver and black next season. “Tom Brady’s about to be a free agent,” the podcast host said on his show recently....
NFL trade deadline could be pushed back in 2023
The final weeks of the regular season have been, and will likely continue to be, affected by the record-breaking action undertaken during this year’s trade deadline. That immediately led some teams to inquire about the possibility of pushing back the increasingly-important date, something which could happen in the near future.
NFL warns teams, urges patience in firing coaches, executives
It’s become an annual tradition in the NFL known as Black Monday. The day after the regular season concludes, teams who are upset with the result of their season in one way or another will part ways with head coaches, assistant coaches, or team executives. The carnage isn’t reserved only for Black Monday, though. All throughout the season coaches and other staff are in danger of losing their jobs if it is deemed they have underperformed.
Patriots activate DT Christian Barmore from IR
The Patriots are adding a key piece to their defense, but they’ve lost a notable player on the other side of the ball. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss (via Twitter), the Patriots have activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore from IR. To make room on the roster, New England has placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on IR.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffers sprained ankle in loss
Early in yesterday’s historic loss to the Vikings, the Colts saw star running back Jonathan Taylor leave the game without tallying a single carry. Tests showed that Taylor suffered a sprained ankle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and while it was considered “nothing major,” it was enough to keep Taylor out for the remainder of the game.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Owe It To Cam Heyward To Send Him To A Super Bowl Contender During The 2023 Off-Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves on tradition, stability, and winning. Over the last decade, winning in the playoffs has become a rare occurrence and in their last six appearances, they have only managed to win a total of three games in the postseason. There is plenty of blame to go around and Steeler fans have many different opinions as to why the Steelers have not managed to live up to “The Standard.”
Pro Football Rumors
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.https://www.profootballrumors.com/
Comments / 11