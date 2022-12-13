ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

All About Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007 Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad. Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock. "Next thing...
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady suffers unfortunate career first with Buccaneers’ loss

Tom Brady is having one of the most difficult seasons of his career, and that continued on Sunday with the sort of career first he will not want to claim. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers blew a 17-0 lead against the Cincinnati Bengals and wound up losing 34-23. The Bengals scored 34 unanswered points at one stage of the game, and outscored Tampa Bay in the second half 31-6.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Tom Brady’s plans for 2023 season

Tom Brady is unlikely to announce any decision about his playing future until well after the season ends, but there reportedly are some NFL insiders who believe he is planning to call it a career. Mike Jones of The Athletic wrote on Friday that “most” NFL insiders believe Brady will...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick Tonight

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots just lost in one of the most embarrassing ways imaginable. The Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders were tied at 24 with two seconds remaining in regulation when Belichick called a running play to Rhamondre Stevenson. Everything seemed fine until Stevenson decided to lateral the ball and it went awry.
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
The Spun

Pat McAfee Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play Next Year

Could a Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels reunion be in the cards for 2023?. If you ask Pat McAfee, "the writing is on the wall" that Brady ends up with the silver and black next season. “Tom Brady’s about to be a free agent,” the podcast host said on his show recently....
Pro Football Rumors

NFL trade deadline could be pushed back in 2023

The final weeks of the regular season have been, and will likely continue to be, affected by the record-breaking action undertaken during this year’s trade deadline. That immediately led some teams to inquire about the possibility of pushing back the increasingly-important date, something which could happen in the near future.
Pro Football Rumors

NFL warns teams, urges patience in firing coaches, executives

It’s become an annual tradition in the NFL known as Black Monday. The day after the regular season concludes, teams who are upset with the result of their season in one way or another will part ways with head coaches, assistant coaches, or team executives. The carnage isn’t reserved only for Black Monday, though. All throughout the season coaches and other staff are in danger of losing their jobs if it is deemed they have underperformed.
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots activate DT Christian Barmore from IR

The Patriots are adding a key piece to their defense, but they’ve lost a notable player on the other side of the ball. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss (via Twitter), the Patriots have activated defensive tackle Christian Barmore from IR. To make room on the roster, New England has placed offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn on IR.
Pro Football Rumors

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor suffers sprained ankle in loss

Early in yesterday’s historic loss to the Vikings, the Colts saw star running back Jonathan Taylor leave the game without tallying a single carry. Tests showed that Taylor suffered a sprained ankle, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and while it was considered “nothing major,” it was enough to keep Taylor out for the remainder of the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Steelers Owe It To Cam Heyward To Send Him To A Super Bowl Contender During The 2023 Off-Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers pride themselves on tradition, stability, and winning. Over the last decade, winning in the playoffs has become a rare occurrence and in their last six appearances, they have only managed to win a total of three games in the postseason. There is plenty of blame to go around and Steeler fans have many different opinions as to why the Steelers have not managed to live up to “The Standard.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy