Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed their son Jack in 2007 Tom Brady is known for being one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen, but it was his son John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, now 15, who first gave him his favorite title: dad. Brady welcomed Jack in 2007 with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, shortly after they had broken up in 2006. Brady had already moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and he admitted to Howard Stern in 2020 that Moynahan's pregnancy was a shock. "Next thing...

2 DAYS AGO