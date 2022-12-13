ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

NJ.com

Peddie over Lake Forest Academy (IL) - Boys basketball recap

Noah Payne scored a game-high 27 points to push Pdde to an 82-45 win over Lake Forest Academy (IL), in Pottstown, Pa. Nyle Coleman and Raja Coleman connected on five three-pointers to added onto the win for Peddie (4-7). Nyle Coleman finished with 21 points while Raja Coleman scored 20.
POTTSTOWN, PA
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Monday, Dec. 19

Northern Burlington (0-2) at Pennsauken (0-1), 5:15pm. Burlington Township (0-1) at Cinnaminson (2-0), 5:15pm. Westampton Tech (1-0) at Holy Cross Prep (0-1), 5:30pm. Middle Township (2-0) at Our Lady of Mercy (0-1), 5:30pm. Kingsway (0-2) at Vineland (0-2), 5:30pm. Mainland (2-0) at Absegami (2-0), 5:30pm. Pleasantville at Cape May Tech...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham

Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest

Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games

Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Paramus Catholic stops Mount St. Dominic

Kylie Cabana tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and nine steals to lead Paramus Catholic to a 51-35 win over Mount St. Dominic in Paramus. Bianca Ellis finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals while Kiara Graham recorded six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and five steals for Paramus Catholic (2-1). Ayla Fraser had five steals.
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills

Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
EMERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime

Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap

Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

