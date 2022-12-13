Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Apply now to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence BillAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Girls Basketball: Blair defeats Friends Central (PA) at Shore Games
Blair Academy won over Friends Central (PA) by a score of 67-50 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. After playing in early season tournaments, Blair will now move on to its non-tournament regular season schedule, starting with a game on Jan. 7 at Morris Catholic. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls basketball: West Orange tops Morristown-Beard - HUrban Legends Showcase
Kyley Gary-Grayson went 6-for-7 from the free throw line and finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals as West Orange held off Morristown-Beard 40-33 at the HUrban Legends Showcase in Paterson. Anaya Karriem tallied seven points and four rebounds while Adrienne Taylor Kamara recorded seven points and five...
Boys ice hockey: West Orange tops Millburn to stay unbeaten
Dominic Locricchio and Jack Olsen each scored twice to lead West Orange to a 6-2 win over Millburn at Codey Arena in West Orange. Eitan Nativ and Josh Lindo added a goal apiece with Lindo scoring the first of his career for West Orange (3-0). Christian Anderton finished with 32 saves.
Girls Basketball: Asencio leads No. 14 Immaculate Heart to win over Archbishop Carroll (PA)
Isabelle Asencio scored seven of her 17 points down the final stretch to lead Immaculate Heart, No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 49-44 win over Archbishop Carroll (PA) at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. With the game tied at 28-28 entering the fourth quarter, Asencio led Immaculate...
Girls Basketball: Stokes, Johnson combine for 47 in No. 9 Ewing’s win over Union City
Rhian Stokes and Joi Johnson combined for 47 points as Ewing, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Union City 70-52 at the Shore Games, in Middletown. Stokes (25 points) and Johnson (22 points) led Ewing (2-0) in a game that was close at halftime, but was decidedly in the Blue Devils’ favor after a 20-7 run in the third quarter.
Peddie over Lake Forest Academy (IL) - Boys basketball recap
Noah Payne scored a game-high 27 points to push Pdde to an 82-45 win over Lake Forest Academy (IL), in Pottstown, Pa. Nyle Coleman and Raja Coleman connected on five three-pointers to added onto the win for Peddie (4-7). Nyle Coleman finished with 21 points while Raja Coleman scored 20.
Girls Basketball: Results, recaps, photos and links for Monday, Dec. 19
Northern Burlington (0-2) at Pennsauken (0-1), 5:15pm. Burlington Township (0-1) at Cinnaminson (2-0), 5:15pm. Westampton Tech (1-0) at Holy Cross Prep (0-1), 5:30pm. Middle Township (2-0) at Our Lady of Mercy (0-1), 5:30pm. Kingsway (0-2) at Vineland (0-2), 5:30pm. Mainland (2-0) at Absegami (2-0), 5:30pm. Pleasantville at Cape May Tech...
Boys ice hockey: No. 13 RFH ties Chatham
Rumson-Fair Haven, No. 13 in the NJ.com rallied back from a deficit to force a 2-2 draw against Chatham, at Mennen Arena, in Morristown. Nik Doumas scored both goals for the Bulldogs (1-1-2). Chatham (3-0-1) scored twice in the opening period to take a 2-0 lead. Doumas first found the...
Boys Basketball: Union Catholic defeats DePaul in tight contest
Union Catholic held on down the stretch to defeat DePaul Catholic 57-who 54 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Terrance Wood (21 points) and Keyshawn Winchester (17 points) led Union Catholic (2-0) in scoring and combined for more than half of the Viking’s points. Union Catholic withstood...
Girls Basketball: St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) upends Camden Catholic at Shore Games
Camden Catholic was defeated by St. Joseph by the Sea (NY) 56-37 with the difference being a key third quarter run for Vikings at the Shore Games, in Holmdel. Down by six at halftime, Camden Catholic (1-2) fell victim to a 15-6 third quarter run by the Vikings that extended its lead to 39-24. Thirteen fourth quarter points for the Irish wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
Girls basketball: Montclair Immaculate tops Neumann Goretti (PA) - She Got Game Classic
Tyonna Bailey finished with 24 points, making 13 free throws, as Montclair Immaculate stayed unbeaten with a 57-48 win over Neumann Goretti at the She Got Game Classic in Montclair. India Lee tallied 12 points while Ore Ogunwolere added nine for Montclair Immaculate (3-0). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls basketball: Paramus Catholic stops Mount St. Dominic
Kylie Cabana tallied 25 points, nine rebounds and nine steals to lead Paramus Catholic to a 51-35 win over Mount St. Dominic in Paramus. Bianca Ellis finished with 16 points, four rebounds and four steals while Kiara Graham recorded six rebounds, four assists, three blocks and five steals for Paramus Catholic (2-1). Ayla Fraser had five steals.
Manalapan over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Alfred Piscino posted a goal and an assist as Manalapan rolled to a 4-1 win over St. Rose-Donovan Catholic-Red Bank Catholic at Howell Ice World. Senior goaltender Luke Mann earned his first career win for the Braves (2-0-1) by recording 10 saves on 11 shots. Manalapan outshot St. Rose 24-11...
Delbarton wins team title, sees 2 individual champs at Beast of the East (PHOTOS)
They showed up, and showed out. Delbarton saw Alessio Perentin (157) and Louis Cerchio (165) win individual championships as part of a team title effort at the 30th annual Beast of the East at the Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware. Both were the top seeds at their weight.
Girls Basketball: Emerson Born defeats Pascack Hills
Kelty Manning and Victoria Sterinsky combined for over half of Emerson Boro’s points in a 38-30 defeat of Pascack Hills, in Emerson. Manning scored 18 points and Sterinsky added another 12 on the day for Emerson Born (2-0). Manning and Sterinsky each made two three pointers. Manning had five...
Girls basketball: No. 1 SJV rolls past Mount St. Mary in She Got Game Classic.
Zoe Brooks recorded a double-double with 19 points, 10 steals, seven assists and three rebounds to lead St. John Vianney, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 75-21 win over Mount St. Mary in the She Got Game Classic at Holmdel. The Lady Lances (2-0) led 35-16 at...
Boys Ice Hockey: No. 18 Ramapo puts up seven goals, defeats West Milford-Pequannock
Down by one after the first period, Ramapo, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, scored seven goals in two periods to defeat West Milford-Pequannock 7-2 at the Ice Vault, in Wayne. Ramapo (4-0) put up 47 total shots, and Danny Mauriber and Jake Rosolanko each scored twice to lead the Raiders.
Boys Basketball: Brown scores 30 to lead Plainfield past West Side in overtime
Kanye Brown scored 20 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead Plainfield past West Side 76-67 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. In a back-and-forth affair Plainfield (1-1) trailed 42-40 entering the fourth quarter before the Brown and the Cardinals just barely outscored West Side 19-17 in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Trenton rolls past Holy Trinity (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Seniors Chris Wilson and Davontay Hutson each had double-doubles for Trenton in a convincing 79-49 victory over Holy Trinity (NY) in Hicksville, NY. Wilson finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks for Trenton (2-0), which raced out to an 18-8 first quarter lead and never looked back. Hutson added 14 points with 10 rebounds and Brazil Fields had 18 points and six rebounds. Calvin Moore contributed nine points, seven assists and five steals, and Antwan Bridgett dished out 10 assists with five points.
Boys Basketball: Newark Central takes lead in the final minute to defeat Hackensack 83-78
Newark Central took the lead in the final minute and ultimately defeated Hackensack 83-78 at the Letrell Duncan Tip-Off Showcase, in Newark. Meowed Dixon (19 points) knocked down two free throws with 26 seconds left to give Newark Central (1-1) a 79-78 lead. Hackensack (1-2) wasn’t able to score again during the game.
NJ.com
NJ
233K+
Followers
136K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0