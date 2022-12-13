ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, OK

‘God had to be watching them,’ Oklahoma family survives tornado in December storm

By Brya Berry/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Uuxw_0jhW33pr00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – We’re just one week away from the official winter start, but destructive spring-like storms have wreaked havoc.

In Wayne, Oklahoma, a confirmed EF2 tornado touched down early Tuesday morning and left behind a swath of damage. Unfortunately, a family of four was displaced after their home was ripped into pieces.

“I’ve never seen anything up close like this,” said Belinda Penner.

Penner told KFOR her cousins who live on Nicholas Avenue in Wayne rode out the storm in their basement.

“God had to have his hand over [them],” said Penner. “God had to be watching them.”

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

“They’re just shaken up,” said Justina Reaves. “Having all your things scattered for the world to see [is] unnerving.”

The family’s heavy-duty shop was also ripped off its foundation. The entire town was left without power.

“We’re still going house to house,” said Ron Johnson with the McClain Co. Emergency Management Office. “We check and make sure everybody’s still good. But it’s a blessing because it could’ve been much worse.”

The December twister is an essential reminder for all Oklahomans.

“You can never predict nature,” said Penner. “But [I’m] grateful that they’re alive.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 1

Related
Limitless Production Group LLC

Sonic booms heard south of Oklahoma City area following military exercises cause confusion in several communities

An example of the T-38C Talon that could have flown over the region causing the sonic booms.Photo bySheppard Air Force Base. Around 1:30 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 several reports came in on social media from several communities in the Cleveland and McClain Counties in Oklahoma about mysteries loud booms they had heard during the afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Large fire burns commercial business in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents across southwest Oklahoma City saw plumes of black smoke coming from a building on Monday morning. Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a commercial structure on fire near S.W. 13th and Robinson. When fire crews arrived on the scene,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Norman police respond to possible homicide

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR)- Norman police are responding to the scene of a possible homicide Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Lexington St, said the Norman police department. Authorities say they have found one victim. Police ask for people to stay away from the area. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
TULSA, OK
KFOR

KFOR

45K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy