Lindenwold, NJ

NJ.com

Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting

A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Toddler allegedly killed by N.J. mom suffered multiple head blows, expert testifies

Warning: This article includes graphic details of a child’s death. A 23-month-old boy — whose burned and dismembered remains were found on his family’s Cumberland County property — suffered multiple blows that fractured his skull and other broken bones that are typically viewed as red flags for injuries inflicted by others, a forensic anthropologist testified in court.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say

A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

Alleged Philly-South Jersey mob underboss gets prison term for conspiracy charges

PHILADELPHIA – The alleged underboss of the Philadelphia-South Jersey mob has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in multiple conspiracies, authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, conspired to engage in extortion, illegal gambling, drug dealing, and loansharking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Atlantic City police investigating double shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Atlantic City and now police are asking the public to come forward with information if they have any. As a result of a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired Friday, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue at 3:06 PM. Upon their arrival in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue, officers found two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of whom were from Atlantic City, seated inside a vehicle. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the area by investsigators. The post Atlantic City police investigating double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Driver crashes into Atlantic City store

A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery

An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Main Line Media News

Philadelphia man accused of role in East Norriton woman’s fatal overdose

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is accused of delivering drugs that contained fentanyl to an East Norriton woman who later died of an overdose. Christian S. Talman, 37, of the 3600 block of Calumet Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Deborah Lukens on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance in connection with his alleged role in the July 31, 2022, overdose death of 37-year-old Lisa Chekemian in East Norriton.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
