Second teen arrested following deadly Atlantic City shooting, authorities say
A second teenager has been arrested and charged with killing a 27-year-old man in Atlantic City earlier this month. Atlantic City police took a 17-year-old into custody on Monday morning and charged him with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Man killed, woman critically injured in Camden shooting
A 65-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old woman critically injured in a shooting in Camden early Friday, authorities said. Clint Leavy and the woman were found shot on the 100 block of North 25th St. in Camden around 3:20 a.m., the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Juvenile is second teen charged in man’s killing
A 17-year-old from Atlantic City was arrested Monday morning in the fatal shooting of an man earlier this month. The juvenile is the second teen charged with murder in the Dec. 5 killing of Timothy Council Jr. Oquan Thomas, 18, was arrested the next day, and remains jailed in the...
Toddler allegedly killed by N.J. mom suffered multiple head blows, expert testifies
Warning: This article includes graphic details of a child’s death. A 23-month-old boy — whose burned and dismembered remains were found on his family’s Cumberland County property — suffered multiple blows that fractured his skull and other broken bones that are typically viewed as red flags for injuries inflicted by others, a forensic anthropologist testified in court.
Police: Atlantic City, NJ, Man Charged For Multiple Car Burglaries
The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested. Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft. Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage...
Man shot to death after meeting at nature preserve, cops say
A man died of his injuries after he was found shot inside a car in Mercer County on Saturday night. Hopewell Township police found Phillip Urban, 20, of Manalapan, in a car stopped on a trail in the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, off Harbourton-Woodsville Road, around 7 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Alleged Philly-South Jersey mob underboss gets prison term for conspiracy charges
PHILADELPHIA – The alleged underboss of the Philadelphia-South Jersey mob has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in multiple conspiracies, authorities say. Steven Mazzone, 59, of Philadelphia, conspired to engage in extortion, illegal gambling, drug dealing, and loansharking, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.
Atlantic City police investigating double shooting
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ- Two people were shot Friday afternoon in Atlantic City and now police are asking the public to come forward with information if they have any. As a result of a ShotSpotter alert and reports of shots fired Friday, patrol officers responded to the 400 block of north New Jersey Avenue at 3:06 PM. Upon their arrival in the 600 block of Adriatic Avenue, officers found two shooting victims, a 25-year-old male and a 25-year-old female, both of whom were from Atlantic City, seated inside a vehicle. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the area by investsigators. The post Atlantic City police investigating double shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Daytime double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck, one fatally, after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the 1400 block of Sparks Street for a double shooting around 1 p.m. A 27-year-old was found shot once in the head, and pronounced dead at a...
Teen arrested in shooting of Atlantic City cabdriver
An Atlantic City teen charged with shooting shooting his cabdriver in broad daylight in November. Amir Lampkin, 19, called the cab to his Ohio Avenue home Nov. 12, got in and then shot the driver, the victim told police. Three days earlier, the driver said he was called to the...
19-year-old Charged For November Shooting in Atlantic City, NJ
The Atlantic City Police Department says a 19-year-old man has been charged in connection to a shooting in the city last month. According to authorities, Amir Lampkin of Atlantic City has been charged with,. Two counts of aggravated assault. Unlawful possession of a weapon. Possession of a weapon for an...
1 man dead after shooting near Strawberry Mansion
Police say a 62-year-old man was shot in the head Friday afternoon around 2:18 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead before 3:00 p.m.
Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300...
Man found guilty of 2 counts of murder after other gang members discussed killings on Facebook
A 22-year-old reputed gang member has been convicted in the shooting deaths of two 18-year-olds in South Trenton, one of whom made disparaging remarks on Facebook about the gang. A jury found Trezion Thompson, of Trenton, guilty of two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and two weapons offenses,...
Suspect in shooting of 11-year-old arrested in Philadelphia
EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Philadelphia man is in custody after being charged in a November shooting that wounded an 11-year-old girl. U.S. Marshals arrested Charmos Smith Thursday in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia. Back on November 26th, Police say Smith was showing off his gun in the clubhouse of the Laurel Springs development in Exeter Township when it discharged.
Driver crashes into Atlantic City store
A Camden County man was under the influence when he crashed into a closed video store Saturday night. The 55-year-old driver whose name was not released was taken into custody at the scene at South Florida and Atlantic avenues, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. There were no injuries reported. This story...
Atlantic City man ordered held in deadly robbery
An Atlantic City murder suspect captured in Philadelphia will stay in jail. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson during a robbery June 5. The 65-year-old victim was found dead on stairs in the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. The stabbing was...
Officials: 3 in custody after high speed chase due to 100s of pieces of mail stolen in Delco
HAVERTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from mailboxes in Delaware County. Investigators say three suspects are in custody, after a police chase. Haverford Township Police are investigating after 498 pieces of mail and a handgun were recovered following a chase in the early morning hours of December 15.
Duo accused of killing Kannapolis man may be in Philly, police say
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department has identified two people officers believe shot and killed a man earlier in Dec. 2022, but they're believed to be more than 500 miles away. On Dec. 7, police said 29-year-old Claude Anthony Williams II was found dead at his home on...
Philadelphia man accused of role in East Norriton woman’s fatal overdose
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man is accused of delivering drugs that contained fentanyl to an East Norriton woman who later died of an overdose. Christian S. Talman, 37, of the 3600 block of Calumet Street, was arraigned before District Court Judge Deborah Lukens on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance in connection with his alleged role in the July 31, 2022, overdose death of 37-year-old Lisa Chekemian in East Norriton.
