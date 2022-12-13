Read full article on original website
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met today in a special session, where the water crisis has members ringing the alarm. The post Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma County joins lawsuit over Colorado River water transfer
The lawsuit's goal is to prevent future transfers of Colorado River water to Queen Creek. The post Yuma County joins lawsuit over Colorado River water transfer appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Protesters Block Construction of Border Wall with Shipping Containers as Biden Administration Sues Arizona
Outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey ordered gaps in the wall on the U.S.-Mexico border patched using shipping containers earlier this year, but protesters are now blocking workers from finishing the project. At the same time, the Biden administration hit Arizona with a lawsuit also attempting to stop the construction. Arizona Attorney...
kjzz.org
'The future is here': Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport welcomes fully autonomous vehicles
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport says it’s the first airport in the world to offer fully autonomous vehicle rides. On Friday, Mayor Kate Gallego arrived at the Sky Train's 44th Street station in a Waymo vehicle with no person behind the wheel. “The future is here,” she said after...
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
arizonasuntimes.com
Phillip Kline Says Kari Lake’s Lawsuit Reveals ‘Serious Flaws’ in Maricopa County’s Handling of Election
Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline (R) shared his thoughts on Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit contesting the 2022 general election, saying the allegations shed light on severe issues in Maricopa County’s handling of the election. “Despite media claims, Lake’s lawsuit reveals serious flaws in Maricopa’s handling of mail-in...
kjzz.org
ASU studies cost, benefits of making meals more accessible to families of all income levels
Earlier this week, the Arizona Department of Education allocated $6.75 million to further subsidize school meals. Starting in January, pandemic relief funds will be used to make school meals free for thousands of Arizona students who only qualify for reduced-price. The department utilized cost research from Arizona State University in...
Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home
The family of a fatal Rhode Island tractor trailer collision victim has created a GoFundMe. The post Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home appeared first on KYMA.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification
Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss
The defendants in Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her loss in the midterm election plan to ask for the case to be dismissed, they told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning. Those defendants include Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa […] The post Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
kjzz.org
Hobbs' attorney says Lake's election misconduct claims are speculation
An attorney for Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is arguing that claims from losing candidate Kari Lake alleging intentional misconduct in the election should be dismissed because they are no more than speculation. In new legal filings, Hobbs’ attorney told a Maricopa County judge that Arizona law requires people who challenge election...
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"
If you haven't heard of "shallow water lifeguards," now you have. It's a new, specialized lifeguarding position under the City of Phoenix. The requirement? To guard people swimming in four feet of water and under.
kjzz.org
New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa
Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
fox10phoenix.com
Homeless in Phoenix: Thousands are left 'invisible' without an ID to get services
An ID is usually kept safe in your wallet and with you whenever you’re out in public, but for those experiencing homelessness, so many are lost without it. Not having those documents can keep them trapped in poverty while trying to escape it.
Kari Lake's legal challenge to Katie Hobbs' victory could drag on beyond Hobbs' swearing-in as governor
PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs will be sworn in as Arizona's next governor in 20 days. Kari Lake's court fight to overturn Hobbs' victory could continue at least that long -- and perhaps beyond the Jan. 2 oath of office ceremony. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge on Tuesday penciled...
kjzz.org
Valley encounters mild cold weather during the holiday season
The weather for the workweek leading into Christmas should be pretty mild. Sean Benedict is with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. He says conditions will be ordinary with usual cold temperatures. “We’re looking at temperatures mainly in “nearly normal” so through the week, in the Phoenix area, we’re looking...
Nearly all of Arizona has 'high' COVID-19 spread, flu cases remain high
PHOENIX — Nearly every county in Arizona has "high" community levels of the coronavirus, meaning residents in these areas are encouraged to wear a mask inside public places. Mohave County is now the only area in Arizona to remain in the "medium" range of COVID-19 community levels. Two weeks...
Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence
Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts. “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
