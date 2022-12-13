ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Phillip Kline Says Kari Lake’s Lawsuit Reveals ‘Serious Flaws’ in Maricopa County’s Handling of Election

Former Kansas Attorney General Phillip Kline (R) shared his thoughts on Republican Kari Lake’s lawsuit contesting the 2022 general election, saying the allegations shed light on severe issues in Maricopa County’s handling of the election. “Despite media claims, Lake’s lawsuit reveals serious flaws in Maricopa’s handling of mail-in...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Attorney General’s Office Issued Warnings Months Before the Election About Maricopa County Ballot Signature Verification

Correspondence from Arizona’s Office of the Attorney General months before the November 2022 general election warned of issues with Maricopa County’s signature verification of mail-in ballots. The first letter came from Attorney General Mark Brnovich on April 16. It was directed to State Senate President Karen Fann as...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss

The defendants in Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her loss in the midterm election plan to ask for the case to be dismissed, they told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning.  Those defendants include Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa […] The post Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Hobbs' attorney says Lake's election misconduct claims are speculation

An attorney for Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs is arguing that claims from losing candidate Kari Lake alleging intentional misconduct in the election should be dismissed because they are no more than speculation. In new legal filings, Hobbs’ attorney told a Maricopa County judge that Arizona law requires people who challenge election...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

New road adds connection to SR 24 in Mesa

Mesa has completed its expansion of Signal Butte Road, offering an alternate access route to state Route 24. The route opens Wednesday, connecting Signal Butte Road from Germann to Williams Field roads. The connection provides four lanes running north and two lanes for future expansion to the south. Improvements also...
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Valley encounters mild cold weather during the holiday season

The weather for the workweek leading into Christmas should be pretty mild. Sean Benedict is with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. He says conditions will be ordinary with usual cold temperatures. “We’re looking at temperatures mainly in “nearly normal” so through the week, in the Phoenix area, we’re looking...
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

