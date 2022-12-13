Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels
This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Rose Parade Safety Tips
As the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda approaches on Monday, January 2, 2023, Pasadena’s fire and police departments are issuing the following safety tips for the thousands of overnight campers who will line the route on Sunday, January 1. What You Can Do:. Right now, protect yourself...
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
coloradoboulevard.net
Rose Parade on January 2
The 134th annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to the tradition of never holding the parade on a Sunday. This tradition dates back to 1893, three years after the Rose Parade’s inception, when the parade organizers faced a dilemma as New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday.
Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California
A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
coloradoboulevard.net
Andy Wilson’s Celebration of Service
Andy Wilson “retired” from the Pasadena City Council December 12. On the evening of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Andy and his wonderful wife Liz hosted a celebration at the Pasadena Civic Gold Room for a cadre of committed citizens who have raised their hands to serve and lead in the City and in District 5.
kvta.com
Weekend Crackdown On Impaired Drivers In Oxnard And Ventura
Oxnard and Ventura held DUI/Driver's License checkpoints and roving patrols over the weekend. In Oxnard, three drivers were arrested for being impaired although it was not revealed whether the arrests were the product of the roving patrols or the checkpoint that operated Saturday night and Sunday morning from 7 PM to 2 AM at Rose Avenue and Tiesa Lane.
Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier
Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
LOS ANGELES - Officials provided a grim update about P-22, Los Angeles’ celebrity mountain lion, saying it’s coming down to two likely scenarios for the famous big cat, and that it's unlikely he'll be released back into the wild. After a days-long search, California Department of Fish and...
NBC Los Angeles
All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say
The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
kvta.com
Fire Damages Santa Paula Home
(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
kvta.com
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
kvta.com
Another Frosty Night For Ventura County
Ventura County is experiencing another chilly night with overnight lows forecast for the low '30s in the valleys, upper 30's in the inland coastal areas, and teens and '20s in the mountains. A Frost Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning. Tuesday morning the overnight lows were 30 in Ojai,...
foxla.com
Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation
LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA has been found
City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories.
natureworldnews.com
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A major storm system is traversing the Western US this weekend, bringing potential torrential rainfall in California and Southwest before hitting the central and southern states early next week. The raging storm is expected to also bring mountain snow and showers, affecting coastal areas of the Golden State. Details of...
kvta.com
Ventura County After The Storm
(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) Updated--The storm that moved through Ventura County during the past few days has moved east, leaving the water-starved county with much-needed rain and snow. The northern mountains received between 4-8 inches of rain and 1-4 inches of snow at the highest elevations and...
Comments / 5