Los Angeles County, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County Hospitalizations Surpass December 2021 Levels

This week, Los Angeles County remains in the High Community Level based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designation, despite a decrease in reported cases. There was an average of nearly 2,920 cases reported per day, a nearly 20% decrease from the 7-day average of 3,639 cases reported per day last week.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s Rose Parade Safety Tips

As the 134th Rose Parade® presented by Honda approaches on Monday, January 2, 2023, Pasadena’s fire and police departments are issuing the following safety tips for the thousands of overnight campers who will line the route on Sunday, January 1. What You Can Do:. Right now, protect yourself...
PASADENA, CA
tourcounsel.com

Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California

If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Rose Parade on January 2

The 134th annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to the tradition of never holding the parade on a Sunday. This tradition dates back to 1893, three years after the Rose Parade’s inception, when the parade organizers faced a dilemma as New Year’s Day fell on a Sunday.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Showers, thunderstorms, snow to continue in Southern California

A cold weather system is expected to bring another day of rain, snow and thunderstorms to Southern California Monday. The showers come after several inches of rain were dumped on the region Sunday. The stormy weather had brought more than three inches of rain to Woodland Hills, La Cañada Flintridge, Sierra Madre and East Pasadena […]
EAST PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Andy Wilson’s Celebration of Service

Andy Wilson “retired” from the Pasadena City Council December 12. On the evening of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Andy and his wonderful wife Liz hosted a celebration at the Pasadena Civic Gold Room for a cadre of committed citizens who have raised their hands to serve and lead in the City and in District 5.
PASADENA, CA
kvta.com

Weekend Crackdown On Impaired Drivers In Oxnard And Ventura

Oxnard and Ventura held DUI/Driver's License checkpoints and roving patrols over the weekend. In Oxnard, three drivers were arrested for being impaired although it was not revealed whether the arrests were the product of the roving patrols or the checkpoint that operated Saturday night and Sunday morning from 7 PM to 2 AM at Rose Avenue and Tiesa Lane.
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

Police, family search for girl, 15, last seen in Whittier

Police are asking the public for help Saturday in their search for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Whittier recently. Natalie Krikorian was last seen around 5 a.m. Friday in the 15900 block of West Road, the Whittier Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Krikorian was described by police as a female standing 5 […]
WHITTIER, CA
NBC Los Angeles

All Options for Declining Mountain Lion P-22 Are Pretty Bad, Experts Say

The famous mountain lion P-22 was resting comfortably at a veterinarian medical hospital one day after he was safely captured in Los Feliz, but after being evaluated, experts are leaving him with a couple options in his deteriorating health, and neither of those will likely result in him being released back into the wild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Fire Damages Santa Paula Home

(Photos courtesy VCFD PIO) Fire damaged what the Ventura County Fire Department described as the historic Stone House in Santa Paula Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 7:40 AM in the 900 block of Cliff Drive. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the fire in a first...
SANTA PAULA, CA
kvta.com

At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
OXNARD, CA
kvta.com

Another Frosty Night For Ventura County

Ventura County is experiencing another chilly night with overnight lows forecast for the low '30s in the valleys, upper 30's in the inland coastal areas, and teens and '20s in the mountains. A Frost Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning. Tuesday morning the overnight lows were 30 in Ojai,...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Body found on Home Depot garden in West Hills prompts investigation

LOS ANGELES - A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found in the Garden Center at the Home Depot in West Hills on Friday morning. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were called to the home improvement store located in the 2200 block of Victory Boulevard around 9 a.m. and the victim was declared dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Ventura County After The Storm

(NWS photo of Sespe Creek near Fillmore) Updated--The storm that moved through Ventura County during the past few days has moved east, leaving the water-starved county with much-needed rain and snow. The northern mountains received between 4-8 inches of rain and 1-4 inches of snow at the highest elevations and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

