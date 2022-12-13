PAULLINA—Carrie Frances Croatt-Moore passed on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Lake Havasu City, AZ. Carrie was born May 17, 1974, in Sibley, Iowa, to Dennis and Mary (Shea) Croatt. She spent her early years in the Northwest Iowa towns of Hospers, Granville, and Paullina. She was a 1992 graduate of South O’Brien High School in Paullina. After graduation she enrolled at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City. While enrolled at Briar Cliff, Carrie met her husband, Aaron Moore, in the fall of 1993. They were married in Sioux City at the Cathedral of the Epiphany on June 21, 1997.

PAULLINA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO