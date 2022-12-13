ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon

A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox 'heavily' pursuing former All-Star third baseman

UPDATE (6:15 p.m. ET): Turner and the Red Sox have agreed to a two-year, $22 million contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Boston has had an underwhelming offseason to date, signing reliever Kenley Jansen and outfielder Masataka Yoshida in free agency but letting Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez sign elsewhere while missing out on most of the top players on the free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Dodgers agree to a one-year contract with J.D. Martinez

The wheels don't ever stop turning. In the midst of free agency season, Saturday proved to be another big day for one of the league's franchises -- this time, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers agreed to a one-year deal, which is reportedly for $10 million according to Jon Heyman,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Giants announce Manaea's two-year, $25M contract agreement

To fill their rotation, the Giants have turned to a very familiar face. The Giants announced Friday that they officially agreed to a two-year, $25 million contract with former longtime Athletics starter Sean Manaea. The deal includes an opt-out after the 2023 MLB season. The agreement initially was reported Sunday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox asked Marlins about shortstop's availability

The Boston Red Sox are on the hunt for a new shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. Former Atlanta Braves star Dansby Swanson is the top shortstop remaining in free agency and the Red Sox reportedly are among teams with interest. However, if Swanson signs elsewhere, Boston could shift its attention to the trade market.
BOSTON, MA

