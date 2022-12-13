ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

QB Bo Nix returning to Oregon

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday that he will return to school next season. Even though he's a senior, Nix has one more year of eligibility. Nix spent the first three seasons of his college career at Auburn, amassing 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions. This past season, his first with the Ducks, he threw for 3,389 yards, 27 TDs and six INTs, completing 71.5% of his passes in the process.
EUGENE, OR
FOX Sports

Baylor vs. Air Force best bet, odds and how to bet

The Baylor Bears and Air Force Falcons will face off in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. After winning the Big 12 last season, Baylor regressed in 2022, finishing with a 6-6 record. The Bears ended their season on a three-game losing skid but had big wins against Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas Tech throughout their .500 regular season campaign.
WACO, TX
FOX Sports

Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State

Dylan Raiola, a consensus five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, has reportedly decommitted from Ohio State. Raiola is considered the top college football recruit in the class of 2024. He had committed to the Buckeyes in May after receiving interest from several top programs including Georgia, USC and Oregon.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper

The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
FOX Sports

QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point...
DENTON, TX
FOX Sports

Tyreek Hill opens up about his off-field incident at Oklahoma State | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe ask Tyreek Hill his explain his off-field incident at Oklahoma State University. Tyreek shares he had to grow up real fast during that time. Tyreek said: "It was one of those typical college stories about a football star and a girl. It was a he say/she say moment. When I went back to Georgia I had lost everything but I still had my core unit of people that believed in me.”
STILLWATER, OK
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers host the Jazz

Utah Jazz (17-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 29.5 points per game. The Cavaliers are 14-2 in home games. Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Alabama's Will Anderson, Bryce Young to play in Sugar Bowl, per Nick Saban

Many of college football's biggest names have opted to skip their team's bowl games in order to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide aren't expected to have any players opt out ahead of the team's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Dec. 31. That includes linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young, who are considered by many to be the top-two prospects in the draft.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FOX Sports

Why Derek Carr will have a big market in the offseason | THE HERD

The final four games will arguably be the biggest of Derek Carr's career as they could dictate his future with the Las Vegas Raiders. Colin Cowherd explains why Carr will have a big market, then shares what the Raiders should do with him next season.

