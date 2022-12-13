Read full article on original website
Hogs’ Sam Pittman's Best Comparison Ever for Transfer Portal
Message is definitely accurate and, surprisingly, so is the response when players leave.
FOX Sports
QB Bo Nix returning to Oregon
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix announced Sunday that he will return to school next season. Even though he's a senior, Nix has one more year of eligibility. Nix spent the first three seasons of his college career at Auburn, amassing 7,251 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and just 16 interceptions. This past season, his first with the Ducks, he threw for 3,389 yards, 27 TDs and six INTs, completing 71.5% of his passes in the process.
Returning to Texas to Finish Career, Martin Says UW 'Exceeded My Wishes by Miles'
Jeremiah Martin began his college football career in Texas and he'll finish up there. Heading into the Alamo Bowl against the Texas Longhorns on Dec. 29 in San Antonio, the University of Washington edge rusher will return to the Lone Star state where he spent three seasons at Texas A&M before joining the Huskies for the past two.
FOX Sports
Baylor vs. Air Force best bet, odds and how to bet
The Baylor Bears and Air Force Falcons will face off in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. After winning the Big 12 last season, Baylor regressed in 2022, finishing with a 6-6 record. The Bears ended their season on a three-game losing skid but had big wins against Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas Tech throughout their .500 regular season campaign.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
What Kyle Shanahan said the day after 49ers’ Week 15 win vs. Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters via a conference call on Friday, the day after the team's 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright guys, from the game, [CB Charvarius...
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
The St. John Bosco linebacker picks up Los Angeles Times award.
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Jackson State falls in OT in Deion Sanders' final game
It goes without saying that Deion Sanders was eager to win his last game with Jackson State. North Carolina Central was in no mood to cooperate, however. The result was a thrilling, back-and-forth affair in the Celebration Bowl, which ended with a 41-34 overtime loss for Sanders' squad. Jackson State...
Everything Nate Oats said after Alabama's 100-90 loss to Gonzaga
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The fourth-ranked Alabama basketball team dropped its second game of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, losing to No. 15 Gonzaga in the second-annual C.M. Newton Classic. After the game, head coach Nate Oats spoke to reporters at Legacy Arena. Below is a full transcript of everything...
FOX Sports
Top recruit Dylan Raiola decommits from Ohio State
Dylan Raiola, a consensus five-star quarterback from Chandler (Ariz.) High School, has reportedly decommitted from Ohio State. Raiola is considered the top college football recruit in the class of 2024. He had committed to the Buckeyes in May after receiving interest from several top programs including Georgia, USC and Oregon.
FOX Sports
Patriots’ lateral play infamous, but loss to Raiders goes much deeper
The New England Patriots were on their way to winning in the yeoman's style that has defined their team this year. And then Las Vegas Raiders outside linebacker Chandler Jones did something incredible. Well, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers did something awful — something humiliating. But that set up Jones...
Aimaq, One-Time UW Transfer Target and Game-Beater, Re-Enters Portal
On a cold night almost exactly a year ago, then-Utah Valley big man Fardaws Aimaq entered a half-full Alaska Airlines Arena and had his way with the University of Washington basketball team, scoring 15 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a 68-52 rout. Four months later, he was in the...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII is in 57 days; 1 big question for 15 NFL contenders
There are 29 NFL teams still technically alive in the chase for a Super Bowl championship, including maybe 18 that have a realistic shot of at least making a real run. But as the NFL heads into Week 15, that wide field is starting to narrow. And with just 57...
FOX Sports
QB Green and Boise State beat North Texas in Frisco Bowl
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill opens up about his off-field incident at Oklahoma State | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe ask Tyreek Hill his explain his off-field incident at Oklahoma State University. Tyreek shares he had to grow up real fast during that time. Tyreek said: "It was one of those typical college stories about a football star and a girl. It was a he say/she say moment. When I went back to Georgia I had lost everything but I still had my core unit of people that believed in me.”
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers host the Jazz
Utah Jazz (17-15, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (20-11, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Utah Jazz. Mitchell is currently eighth in the NBA scoring 29.5 points per game. The Cavaliers are 14-2 in home games. Cleveland...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
FOX Sports
Alabama's Will Anderson, Bryce Young to play in Sugar Bowl, per Nick Saban
Many of college football's biggest names have opted to skip their team's bowl games in order to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide aren't expected to have any players opt out ahead of the team's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Dec. 31. That includes linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young, who are considered by many to be the top-two prospects in the draft.
FOX Sports
Kayvon Thibodeaux's defensive TD, breakout game spark Giants' win
LANDOVER, Md. — Dexter Lawrence was on the sideline so he didn't have a good view of the play that set the tone for the Giants on Sunday night. He knew the Commanders were backed up against their own end zone. He heard the roar, and then he saw the celebration.
FOX Sports
Why Derek Carr will have a big market in the offseason | THE HERD
The final four games will arguably be the biggest of Derek Carr's career as they could dictate his future with the Las Vegas Raiders. Colin Cowherd explains why Carr will have a big market, then shares what the Raiders should do with him next season.
