4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
LA mayor faces backlash in first week as critics say homelessness edict doesn't address 'systemic' issues
Newly sworn in Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is attempting to confront the city’s homeless crisis head on, but critics say nothing will change until root problems such as widespread drug use and housing affordability are addressed.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
KEYT
Outgoing LA Mayor Eric Garcetti on why his stalled ambassador nomination was a ‘gift’
A few days before Karen Bass was sworn in on Sunday as the first female mayor of Los Angeles, term-limited Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti was making his farewell tour through South Los Angeles. He donned a hard hat to survey construction at a massive affordable housing site, checked in on...
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Amazon Employee Assaulted In Valencia
Deputies are investigating after four suspects allegedly assaulted an Amazon employee in Valencia Wednesday. Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of an assault near the Starbucks on the 28100 block of The Old Road in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “(It was) reported four male Hispanic ...
foxla.com
P-22: Officials provide grim update about LA’s famous mountain lion
LOS ANGELES - Officials provided a grim update about P-22, Los Angeles’ celebrity mountain lion, saying it’s coming down to two likely scenarios for the famous big cat, and that it's unlikely he'll be released back into the wild. After a days-long search, California Department of Fish and...
More California Black Pregnant Women May Soon Receive $1,000 Monthly Checks
A guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women in San Francisco is set to expand to other counties in California.
2urbangirls.com
tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40
LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
P-22, LA's famous mountain lion, unlikely to be released back into the wild
Mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests, wildlife experts said.
Exam finds famed LA mountain lion may have been hit by car
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The famous Hollywood-roaming mountain lion known as P-22 is drastically underweight and was probably struck and injured by a car, wildlife experts who conducted a health examination on the big cat said Tuesday. The male cougar, whose killing of a leashed dog has raised concerns...
2urbangirls.com
Woman reported missing in South LA has been found
City News Service is a regional wire service covering Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties. Its reporting and editing staff cover public safety, courts, local government and general assignment stories.
foxla.com
LA deputies looking for suspects involved in hour-long wild pursuit
LOS ANGELES - A suspect led deputies on a wild hour-long pursuit through LA County. The pursuit started in El Monte; the suspect drove at high-speeds on the 710, 10 and 5 freeways. The original want on the suspect came in as driving under the influence, but that later changed...
Fox40
Two California restaurants considered the ‘most popular,’ according to Linktree
Two Californian restaurants were listed on Linktree’s most popular restaurant list for 2022. The link-in-bio creator, which has over 30 million users, unveiled its first-ever “Link-Back 2022” list, which recaps the year’s most popular trends and most used website links. Mexican restaurants Salazar and Toca Madera,...
Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist
A new video shows Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León fighting a Black activist nearly two months after a racist scandal. The post Video Shows ‘Racist’ LA City Councilmember Kevin Kevin de León Violently Attack Black Activist appeared first on NewsOne.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
