Los Angeles, CA

4 Great Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these steakhouses before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Amazon Employee Assaulted In Valencia

Deputies are investigating after four suspects allegedly assaulted an Amazon employee in Valencia Wednesday.  Around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of an assault near the Starbucks on the 28100 block of The Old Road in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  “(It was) reported four male Hispanic ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

tWitch, DJ from `The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ dies at 40

LOS ANGELES – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the DJ from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has died from an apparent suicide at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40. TMZ was first to report that Boss died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His wife Allison Holker later confirmed the death in a statement to multiple media outlets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA

