Pike County, MS

Man barricades himself inside Pike County home after allegedly killing woman

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Pike County deputies arrested a man after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a home after shooting a woman.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13 in the 1000 block of Highway 48 East in Magnolia.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman had been shot. They said the suspect, Emmanuel Patterson, barricaded himself inside a home.

According to investigators, deputies and state troopers were able to enter the home and arrest Patterson without incident. The victim, Emberly Patterson, died from her injuries.

Deputies said Emmanuel Patterson was currently out on a $70,000 bond for an attempted murder that happened in Magnolia in 2021.

Stella Davis
5d ago

If they would stop letting people that commit that kind of crime put on bond some of these deaths could be prevented. I think it is all about money. Sad 😔

