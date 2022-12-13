Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 committee to hold likely final hearing Monday
The Capitol rioter who chased officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison. Meanwhile, the committee investigating the attack is holding its likely final meeting Monday. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
January 6 Committee to recommend charges against Trump on Monday
As first reported by Politico, the committee will recommend unprecedented criminal charges against former President Donald Trump on Monday. It will refer at least three charges to the Department of Justice against the former president, along with detailed justifications for them. Christina Ruffini reports.
Rep. Mike Turner says House Intelligence Committee will subpoena intel community over COVID origins
Rep. Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge Friday that Republicans plan to examine the intelligence behind the origins of COVID-19.
Jan. 6 committee may recommend Trump face criminal charges
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol holds a public meeting on Monday and is expected to vote on recommending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Former federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss the investigation.
House Democrats introduce bill to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
House Democrats on Thursday introduced legislation that would bar former President Donald Trump from holding any federal office in the future, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. The legislation is spearheaded by Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, of Rhode Island, who was a House manager for Trump's second impeachment, and...
JFK Files: What we're learning from newly released Kennedy assassination records
CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined Vladimir Duthiers and Errol Barnett with a look at what we're learning from newly released records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
New documents show top Trump officials disregarded concerns by State Dept. staff in relaxing sanctions on Israeli "Blood Diamond" magnate
It was one of the final decisions Trump officials made before leaving office. On January 15, 2021, the Treasury Department eased sanctions on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, temporarily restoring his access to a web of companies and frozen bank accounts that U.S. officials say he used to bilk more than $1.3 billion in mining revenues from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Judge suspends Biden administration's termination of "Remain in Mexico" border policy
Washington — A federal judge in Texas on Thursday suspended the Biden administration's termination of a Trump-era program that required certain migrants to await their asylum hearings in Mexico, though the concrete impact of the ruling on U.S. border policy was not immediately clear. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...
Biden endorses Manchin's proposal to overhaul energy permitting process
Washington — President Biden is throwing his support behind Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's proposal to overhaul the federal permitting process for energy projects ahead of an expected Senate vote on whether to include it in a massive defense spending bill. Manchin was hesitant to back Mr. Biden's climate, health...
House approves removal of bust of Supreme Court justice who wrote Dred Scott decision, protecting slavery
The House has approved the removal from the Capitol of the bust of former Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, who wrote the infamous Dred Scott Supreme Court decision denying African Americans U.S. citizenship and protecting the institution of slavery. The measure, passed by a voice vote Wednesday afternoon, directs the...
Biden urges veterans to apply for PACT Act's expanded health care benefits
At the Delaware National Guard facility named for his late son, a somber President Biden on Friday urged veterans to take advantage of new health care opportunities under legislation he signed in August. The law, known as the PACT Act, helps veterans get screened for exposure to toxins. Those include...
Steve Bannon facing same judge who presided over Trump Organization trial
When Steve Bannon was indicted on fraud and money laundering charges in September, the former Trump adviser claimed he was the target of a politics-driven prosecutor. Bannon said the Manhattan district attorney "decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the midterm election," implying the criminal case against him was designed to sway the nation's vote.
Presidential historian on the release of thousands of previously classified JFK files
The National Archives has released more than 13,000 previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller are joined by presidential historian Lindsay Chervinsky to discuss the significance.
Lawmakers agree on framework to avoid government shutdown
House and Senate negotiators have agreed on what they call a framework for a long-term spending package. Congress has until Friday at midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined “Red and Blue” to discuss the latest on the negotiations.
CBS News' Cara Korte & Bo Erickson discuss "Missing Justice" on the "The Takeout" - 12/16/22
CBS News reporters Cara Korte and Bo Erickson join Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss their new podcast, "Missing Justice," which highlights cases of murdered or missing Indigenous people in the U.S. and how the legal system has fallen short.
What will happen with migrants as Title 42 pandemic-era border policy ends
A D.C. appeals court declined to delay the end of the Title 42 border policy, which will end on Dec. 21 if the Supreme Court does not step in. Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House, discusses how his organization helps migrants as they cross into the U.S.
Court rejects GOP states' request to delay end of Title 42 border expulsions
Washington — A federal appeals court on Friday declined to delay the cancellation of pandemic-era border restrictions that are set to end next week, dismissing a request by Republican state officials who had warned that the termination of the policy, known as Title 42, will fuel a greater increase in migrant arrivals along the U.S. southern border.
How "smart bomb" kits will help Ukraine defend against Russia
The Biden administration is considering sending Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM kits, to Ukraine. The kits can convert unguided aerial weapons into so-called "smart bombs." CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller spoke with CSIS International Security Program Director Seth Jones about how these weapons could be a game changer for Ukraine.
Russia launches new wave of missiles across Ukraine
The White House has condemned Russia's latest wave of missile attacks across Ukraine, saying it targeted critical civilian infrastructure. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from Odesa, Ukraine.
Jan. 6 Capitol rioter conspired to kill federal agents, court records show
Newly unsealed court documents show that a Tennessee man arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also conspired with another person to kill dozens of federal agents involved in the investigation. Earlier this year, Edward Kelley, 33, was one of many rioters arrested on charges of illegally...
