ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee to hold likely final hearing Monday

The Capitol rioter who chased officer Eugene Goodman near the Senate chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to five years in prison. Meanwhile, the committee investigating the attack is holding its likely final meeting Monday. Scott MacFarlane has the details.
CBS News

January 6 Committee to recommend charges against Trump on Monday

As first reported by Politico, the committee will recommend unprecedented criminal charges against former President Donald Trump on Monday. It will refer at least three charges to the Department of Justice against the former president, along with detailed justifications for them. Christina Ruffini reports.
CBS News

Jan. 6 committee may recommend Trump face criminal charges

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol holds a public meeting on Monday and is expected to vote on recommending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. Former federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno joined CBS News' Catherine Herridge to discuss the investigation.
CBS News

New documents show top Trump officials disregarded concerns by State Dept. staff in relaxing sanctions on Israeli "Blood Diamond" magnate

It was one of the final decisions Trump officials made before leaving office. On January 15, 2021, the Treasury Department eased sanctions on Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, temporarily restoring his access to a web of companies and frozen bank accounts that U.S. officials say he used to bilk more than $1.3 billion in mining revenues from the Democratic Republic of Congo.
CBS News

Steve Bannon facing same judge who presided over Trump Organization trial

When Steve Bannon was indicted on fraud and money laundering charges in September, the former Trump adviser claimed he was the target of a politics-driven prosecutor. Bannon said the Manhattan district attorney "decided to pursue phony charges against me 60 days before the midterm election," implying the criminal case against him was designed to sway the nation's vote.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS News

Lawmakers agree on framework to avoid government shutdown

House and Senate negotiators have agreed on what they call a framework for a long-term spending package. Congress has until Friday at midnight to avoid a partial government shutdown. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joined “Red and Blue” to discuss the latest on the negotiations.
CBS News

How "smart bomb" kits will help Ukraine defend against Russia

The Biden administration is considering sending Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM kits, to Ukraine. The kits can convert unguided aerial weapons into so-called "smart bombs." CBS News anchors Elaine Quijano and Michelle Miller spoke with CSIS International Security Program Director Seth Jones about how these weapons could be a game changer for Ukraine.
CBS News

CBS News

582K+
Followers
75K+
Post
416M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy