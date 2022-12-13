Read full article on original website
North Carolina man facing 9 charges after high-speed chase through 3 counties, attempted trailer theft
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an attempted trailer theft and a high-speed chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said that suspect Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro, attempted to steal a trailer from a property Friday morning in Reidsville. As he was trying to leave the […]
Barricaded subject in Greensboro taken into custody after ‘nearly 5 hours’: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) —One person is in custody after being barricaded inside a home for several hours on Saturday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday night, officers came to the 3700 block of Central Avenue after getting a report of a weapons incident. When officers arrived at the […]
2 charged in Winston-Salem for armed robbery, police chase in stolen car
WINSTON, SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — 2 people are facing several charges after an alleged armed robbery on Friday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At around 6:21 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the 2000 block of Francis Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. At the scene, the victim told the […]
Man facing charges, accused of stealing trailer in Reidsville
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stealing a trailer in Reidsville Saturday. Patrick Michael Reagan, 36, of Greensboro is accused of attempting to steal a trailer off Lake Meadows Road. Investigators said when Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to stop...
41 pounds of marijuana seized in Alamance County after chase, crash
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are facing drug charges following a brief chase that ended in a crash, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At around 12:45 a.m. on Friday, deputies attempted to pull a vehicle over for a stoplight violation. Investigators say the driver failed to stop for blue lights and […]
WXII 12
Police arrest suspect after he barricaded himself in a home for more than 7 hours
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Charges are pending against a man who surrended himself to police after a standoff which lasted more than 7 hours in Greensboro. Greensboro police officers said they received a call on Saturday around 8:20 p.m. about an accident involving a weapon on Central Avenue. When they...
Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence. Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before...
Deputy assaulted in the Forsyth County Detention Center
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A deputy was assaulted by an inmate in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday. At around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit when he was assaulted by an inmate. The Deputy suffered a large hematoma on […]
Winston-Salem man facing charges after assaulting deputy
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An inmate is facing charges after assaulting a deputy in Forsyth County. Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was making rounds in the Administrative Segregation Mental Health Housing Unit of the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center on Thursday around 11:20 a.m., when PJ Lorenzo Smith, 35, assaulted him.
abc45.com
Suspect From Rockingham County Chase Wanted
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Sheriffs are seeking the identity of the man pictured above, who attempted to steal a trailer from 246 Lake Meadows Rd Reidsville, N.C. on Friday. As the suspect was trying to leave the property with the trailer, it came off of his truck's hitch. The property owner, alerted by his surveillance system, intercepted the suspect.
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
Stepdad of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl arrested for failure to report her disappearance, FBI involved
The step-father of a missing 11-year-old girl has now been arrested on Saturday for failing to report her disappearance, Cornelius Police said.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Deputies Charge Stony Point Woman
Ashton Leann Bailey, age 37 of Stony Point, was arrested by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. She’s charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bailey is being held in the Catawba County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $3,000.
WXII 12
A Davidson County boy scouts asking for help in finding their stolen trailer
LEXINGTON, N.C. — In Davidson county, a boy scout is searching for their stolen trailer, averaging a lost of about $2,000. Scout Master Samuel Nifong said the trailer was parked on Monday night at the Midway United Methodist church in Lexington. It was found missing on Thursday. Nifong said...
Man fatally stabbed in Trinity after attacking two women, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. — A juvenile fatally stabbed a man in self-defense in Trinity Tuesday, according to deputies. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Lee Hicks had a domestic violence protective order against him. Deputies said they received a call about an assault involving Hicks at two locations. One...
wfmynews2.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported armed robbery on Francis Street Friday. When officers arrived on the scene, a man told officers that he was sitting in his car when four men approached him shortly before 6:30 p.m. According to the man, one of the men...
WBTV
Police identify two suspects in Kannapolis homicide case
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have identified two suspects who they believe are responsible for the killing of a 29-year-old man in Kannapolis last week. The Kannapolis Police Department has obtained warrants for the arrests of Khalil Chapman and Jennifer Chanthaboun. Police say the two suspects were involved with the...
Eden man who fled state after shooting wife on Maryland Avenue arrested, waiting to be sent back to North Carolina, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Eden are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue. Around 8 a.m., Eden officers were sent to UNC Rockingham Hospital when they were told a patient who had been shot arrived, according to an Eden Police Department news release. The woman was […]
New digital speed sign forces drivers to slow down on Walker Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living along Walker Avenue in Greensboro are breathing a sigh of relief after new digital speed indicator signs as added to force drivers to slow down. The signs went up Wednesday after the Greensboro traffic department monitored the area by surveying the speeds of drivers on Walker Avenue. “Having the […]
