Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens. In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens. "The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption. In the romantic...
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
'Sister Wives' Kody Brown Considered Reconciling with Meri After She Gifted Him Rice Krispies Treats
"She put a bag full of them, one for every year of our marriage," Kody says on Sunday's episode of Sister Wives: One on One Sister Wives star Kody Brown, who is now officially down to only one wife, says he had considered rekindling his relationship with Meri after she gifted him Rice Krispies treats. PEOPLE had an exclusive look at the first Sister Wives: One on One episode on Sunday where Meri, 51, confirmed her 32-year marriage to Kody, 53, had ended. During Meri's conversation with host...
Alan Jackson Is a Grandfather! Daughter Ali and Husband Sam Welcome a Baby Boy — See the Photo!
The legendary country singer announced the birth of his first grandchild on Twitter Thursday, while also celebrating another sweet occasion: his wedding anniversary. Jackson and his wife Denise's 29-year-old daughter Ali and her husband Sam Bradshaw welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday, Dec. 13, according to the singer. "Denise and...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
Prince William Attends Former Girlfriend Rose Farquhar's 'Magical Winter Wedding' in Cotswolds
A source tells PEOPLE that Prince William kept a low profile at the Gloucestershire wedding of childhood friend Rose Farquhar, who is considered to be the Prince of Wales' first girlfriend Prince William celebrated a weekend of love with old friends in the Cotswold Hills. A source tells PEOPLE that the Prince of Wales, 40, kept a low profile on Saturday as he attended the wedding of his former girlfriend Rose Farquhar and George Gemmell at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire. Although the bride and her father arrived...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Found It 'Super Embarrassing' Kody Wasn't Attracted to Her: 'Goes Both Ways'
"After he said that I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. It's over.' It was almost a relief. I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me," Christine said Sister Wives' Christine Brown is opening up about the pain she felt after hearing harsh words from her former husband Kody Brown. On Sunday's Sister Wives: One on One episode, Christine discussed her reaction to finding out that Kody, 53, said he was not physically attracted to her. "It was terrible to hear. And it's...
Mark Hamill Celebrates 44th Wedding Anniversary with Adorable Throwback Ceremony Picture
"Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," the Star Wars icon wrote to his wife on Instagram Saturday to mark the milestone Mark Hamill is honoring his wife Marilou Hamill for their 44th wedding anniversary. To celebrate the big milestone in their marriage on Saturday, the Star Wars icon shared an adorable throwback picture of himself and his wife from their nuptials over four decades ago and penned a sweet tribute in the Instagram caption. "Celebrating our 44th Anniversary today. ❤️Thank you for saying 'yes' 🙏," wrote Mark, 71, who...
Jen Shah Skipped RHOSLC Season 3 Reunion After Bravo Asked Her to Discuss Legal Troubles
"I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing," said Shah Jen Shah is sharing why she chose not to attend Friday's reunion taping for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The reality star, 49, shared on Instagram that she would not be at the reunion after Bravo found it "unsatisfactory" that she was not willing to discuss her ongoing legal troubles....
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Granted Full Custody of Their 13-Month-Old Son Prince
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin welcomed son Prince Lyric in November 2021 Custody of Aaron Carter's little boy has been decided. On Thursday, TMZ reported that the late singer's fiancée, Melanie Martin, was granted custody of their 13-month-old son, Prince Lyric. The baby boy had been under the care of Martin's mother since September. In a statement about the court's decision shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Martin says, "I am excited about getting custody of our son. Aaron took it really hard when our son got taken away." "I know Aaron...
Tori and Zach Roloff Pose for Family Photo Ahead of Son Jackson's Christmas Concert: 'So Proud'
Tori Roloff is enjoying another fun milestone with her family of five. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World star shared family photos at home, ahead of the couple attending son Jackson's first Christmas concert. The family dressed up for the occasion, with daughter Lilah standing in a dress with...
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo
"So much good food and ugly sweaters last night," Chrissy Teigen wrote on Instagram after her and John Legend's holiday party, during which they posed for a sweet family photo with Luna and Miles Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying some family holiday fun as they prepare for a very special delivery in the new year. The Cravings cookbook author, 37, shared a set of photos from a Christmas party they hosted over the weekend, including a snapshot with their two kids Luna Simone, 6½, and 4½-year-old...
Bruce Willis' 5 Daughters: Everything to Know
Bruce Willis is the proud dad of five daughters: Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn Bruce Willis is the ultimate girl dad — and he wouldn't have it any other way. The longtime actor was married to Demi Moore when he became a dad for the first time in 1988. That year, the couple welcomed their eldest daughter Rumer Glenn Willis, 34, and it wasn't long before Scout LaRue Willis, 31, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 28, joined the family too. Although Willis and Moore called it quits in...
Days of Our Lives Star Brandon Barash Is Married! Inside His Great Gatsby-Inspired Wedding
The Days of Our Lives star exchanged vows with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17 Brandon Barash is married! The Days of Our Lives star exchanged vows with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17. "I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet," Barash, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively. ...
Teen Mom's Leah Messer's Daughters Look All Grown Up as Twins Turn 13 — See the Photos!
Leah Messer is mom to 9-year-old Adalynn Faith and twins Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace, 13 Leah Messer is getting into the holiday spirit with her girls. The Teen Mom alum, 30, shared a few shots with her daughters on Instagram Wednesday, celebrating youngest daughter Adalynn Faith's "Christmas program." In the caption, the mom of three says she and twin daughters Aliannah Hope and Aleeah Grace were "so proud" of the 9-year-old ahead of her performance. The group photos show Aleeah and Addie wearing red sweaters, matching with their mom. Ali opted...
Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth
"Santa's never let me down," Abby De La Rosa wrote of her three kids, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, as she shared photos from their 2022 Christmas card shoot Nick Cannon is gearing up for daughter Beautiful Zeppelin's first Christmas. The Masked Singer host, 42, posed for some holiday photos with Abby De La Rosa and their three children, including 18-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, "just days after" the DJ gave birth to their third child last month. "This year's holiday photos were taken...
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
Tiesi shared a clip of the photoshoot to her Instagram Story with festive holiday music soundtracking it Nick Cannon's son Legendary is already having a legendary Christmas! Bre Tiesi — mother of the five-month-old baby boy — shared a clip to her Instagram Story on Saturday showing Legendary sitting on Santa's lap with his parents by his side. "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Tiesi captioned the clip. RELATED: Nick Cannon's 11 Kids (and Counting!): Everything to Know In the clip,...
Katy Perry Dresses as Ginger Root in Latest Food-Inspired Costume: 'Picture of Health'
The American Idol judge has dressed up as hand sanitizer, toilet paper and even poop in the past, and now Katy Perry is adding a certain root plant to her list of eccentric costumes Katy Perry has added another crazy costume to her long list of eccentric looks. The American Idol judge, 38, had fun posing in a full-body ginger root costume in a set of photos she posted Thursday to Instagram from Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "Picture of health," Perry jokingly captioned the photos. She donned the edible-looking...
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Had Fake Designer Bags and Jewelry Found During Home Raid
Documents obtained by TMZ listed 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry having been found Jennifer Shah, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star who plead guilty to her role in an alleged telemarketing scheme, had more than 30 counterfeit luxury bags and around 40 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry seized from her home in March 2021. In a document obtained by TMZ, Shah's knockoff products were listed out — many of which came from China and were passed off as bags from...
