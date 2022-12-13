ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

cw34.com

Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale

PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Manhunt leads to arrest in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A manhunt that started late in the night led to an early Sunday arrest. Martin County Sheriff's deputies, K9 Units, and Aviation Units aided in the capture of 18-year-old Seth Aidan Seidler of Port St. Lucie after they say he crashed his vehicle and took off on foot in Hobe Sound.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint

Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast)-Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint. On 12/16/2022 Stuart Police responded to a lodging establishment after a caller alerted us that Brandon Copeland had taken a male at gunpoint to a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the victim and Copeland still...
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment

Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
treasurecoast.com

Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop

Martin Sheriff busts Jensen Beach man for running illegal drug shop. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff has reported that they have arrested this scumbag and took all his illegal drugs away. What even more depressing is he had loads of cash and that means there’s a lot...
JENSEN BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Okeechobee contractor arrested on money laundering charges

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Okeechobee was arrested after his former employer came forward about suspected thefts. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office began looking into Samuel Vuleta, 62, after his former employer Slayton Construction submitted bank records to the Criminal Investigations Division claiming Vuleta had been stealing from the company.
OKEECHOBEE, FL
cw34.com

Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Dec. 15

Jonathan Noel Figueroa, 18, of the 1500 block of 14th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on own recognizance; Charge(s): battery on school personnel. Tristan Eric Tyler Johnson Spence, 35, Coconut Creek; Status: Released Thursday on $65,000 bond; Charge(s): aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, resisting arrest without violence.
VERO BEACH, FL

