Related
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
cw34.com
Man arrested after attempting to scam another during yacht sale
PEANUT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in hot water with authorities after trying to scam another man out of his yacht. The arrest report from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office shows that 67-year-old Paul Magnum agreed to buy a 56-foot yacht, know as "Ocean Nomad," from Geoffrey Williamson. The agreement was for $700,000.
cw34.com
Manhunt leads to arrest in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A manhunt that started late in the night led to an early Sunday arrest. Martin County Sheriff's deputies, K9 Units, and Aviation Units aided in the capture of 18-year-old Seth Aidan Seidler of Port St. Lucie after they say he crashed his vehicle and took off on foot in Hobe Sound.
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
Deputies: Felon caught after crashing BMW, fleeing behind business
Martin County deputies have captured a felon who they say crashed his vehicle and fled Saturday night in Hobe Sound.
Former Florida nurse accused of switching vials of liquid fentanyl with saline
MIAMI — A registered nurse in South Florida, whose license was suspended in August, is accused of tampering with vials of liquid fentanyl and replacing them with saline, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release on Friday from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida,...
Florida nurse switched fentanyl vials meant for patients for saline, DOJ says
A former nurse in Florida has been accused of tampering with fentanyl vials meant for surgery, according to the United States Department of Justice.
treasurecoast.com
Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint
Stuart, Fl (treasurecoast)-Stuart Police arrest man holding man at gunpoint. On 12/16/2022 Stuart Police responded to a lodging establishment after a caller alerted us that Brandon Copeland had taken a male at gunpoint to a vehicle in the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found the victim and Copeland still...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man ran makeshift illegal narcotics pharmacy out of apartment
Investigators say a man ran an illegal narcotics pharmacy out of his apartment in Jensen Beach. The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested 31-year-old Emmanuel Mathis on multiple counts of trafficking and the sale and possession of narcotics. His arrest stemmed from a lengthy undercover investigation. The sheriff's office said detectives...
treasurecoast.com
fox35orlando.com
'Baby June' case: Mother arrested in death of newborn found floating off South Florida coast in 2018
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - More than four years after the body of a newborn baby was found floating off the coast of South Florida, authorities say they have finally made an arrest in the infant's death. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 29-year-old Arya...
cw34.com
Okeechobee contractor arrested on money laundering charges
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Okeechobee was arrested after his former employer came forward about suspected thefts. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office began looking into Samuel Vuleta, 62, after his former employer Slayton Construction submitted bank records to the Criminal Investigations Division claiming Vuleta had been stealing from the company.
cw34.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Dec. 15
Jonathan Noel Figueroa, 18, of the 1500 block of 14th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Released Friday on own recognizance; Charge(s): battery on school personnel. Tristan Eric Tyler Johnson Spence, 35, Coconut Creek; Status: Released Thursday on $65,000 bond; Charge(s): aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, resisting arrest without violence.
cw34.com
Snowfall in Florida: SWAT arrest man in Port St. Lucie for cocaine possession
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A different kind of "snow" was falling in Port St. Lucie when SWAT arrested a man for selling cocaine. The Port St. Lucie Police Department said on Facebook, "while some states are dealing with snow flurries, PSLPD Detectives are doing their best to keep this white powder off our streets."
Check washing thieves targeting businesses in Riviera Beach
Businesses in Riviera Beach claim to be the latest victims of check washing thieves. They said thousands of dollars was stolen right out of their mail box.
Riviera Beach man who stabbed teen to death fought to have his life sentence shortened. It worked.
WEST PALM BEACH — The life sentence for a man convicted of murder in 2017 for slashing a 17-year-old girl's throat and stabbing her repeatedly in the chest and abdomen — a crime described by one judge as "one of the most brutal" she had ever seen — has been overturned, replaced with a 50-year prison sentence.
WPBF News 25
Person arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a Port St. Lucie home
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police say a person was arrested for DUI after running over Christmas decorations at a home and hitting a car parked in the driveway early Saturday morning. In the headlines: Palm Springs teenager arrested for deadly motorcycle hit-and-run Officials say the...
