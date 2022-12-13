Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Anger mounts over Camilla lunch attended by Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan
The Queen Consort has come under fierce criticism after hosting a lunch reportedly attended by two of her daughter-in-law’s most vocal critics, Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson.According to reports, Queen Camilla held the glamorous Christmas lunch on Wednesday (14 December), with attendees including Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, and Claudia Winkleman.The day after the party, Netflix released the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all documentary series about their time in the royal family. The following day, on Friday (16 December,), The Sun published a column by Clarkson in which he said he “hates” the...
Review: An 'it' girl does the Dante shuffle in 'Babylon'
“Babylon” begins with an elephant first spraying excrement all over working class men trying to keep it from careening off a cliff, and then on the camera lens itself. This is perfect, because “Babylon” is a massive beast sliding through hairpin turns and bombarding its audience with all manner of bodily fluids. Metaphorically,...
A.V. Club
What’s your favorite Christmas TV episode?
As December 25th fast approaches (how did that happen again, exactly?), we turn to that most essential of holiday traditions: rewatching Christmasy TV episodes while ignoring our families. Ace television shows—from The Sopranos to Lost to Peep Show—dropping seasonally appropriate (and sometimes even sweet) installments is a tried-and-true tradition. So it’s high time we ask A.V. Club staffers and contributors, simply: What’s your favorite Christmas TV episode?
A.V. Club
The people of Twitter have spoken, and Elon Musk is not their CEO
Could Twitter finally become the one institute in America that actually values the popular vote? Via a poll posted last night to his personal account, Twitter head honcho Elon Musk directly asked platform users if they wanted him to remain the company’s CEO—and they said no. “Should I...
A.V. Club
Everything Everywhere All At Once challenged Michelle Yeoh to look less cool
Upon its release in March, Everything Everywhere All At Once immediately became one of the top films of the year, lauded for its maximalist aesthetic blended with intimate storytelling. Directed by Swiss Army Man’s Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, it’s all anchored by Michelle Yeoh, who takes on a once-in-a-lifetime role as Evelyn Wang, an ordinary laundromat owner trying to do her taxes when she’s suddenly confronted with different versions of herself from across the multiverse.
A.V. Club
1923 review: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren elevate the Yellowstone franchise
1923, the latest Paramount+ drama from the prolific producer and writer Taylor Sheridan, isn’t your average spinoff. For starters, the second Yellowstone prequel features two of the most venerated and decorated actors of their generation: Harrison Ford (in his TV debut) and Helen Mirren (in a rare return to the small screen for the dame). And while critics were only given the pilot to screen for review, it soon becomes clear that Ford and Mirren, who previously co-starred as husband and wife in The Mosquito Coast, still share a magnetic screen presence that can elevate 1923 beyond another overwrought Western.
A.V. Club
The 15 best games of 2022
Despite what the baying hounds of fandom might lead you to believe, best-of lists aren’t just about establishing hierarchies, stoking competition, the endless bouts of one-upmanship, and “My multi-billion dollar pop culture franchise can lick your multi-billion dollar pop culture franchise.” Their real purpose is far richer: To sketch the shape of a year, to find the fascinating outliers and consensus joys of this arbitrary little span of time, to understand what a medium was trying to say about itself.
A.V. Club
Jennifer Lawrence on why she "absolutely loves" working with female directors
As one of the youngest Oscar winners for Best Actress, Jennifer Lawrence is already a Hollywood veteran at 32 years old. Unfortunately, that seems to go hand-in-hand with some not-so-great experiences as the industry continues to reckon with #MeToo and labor issues. In The Hollywood Reporter’s new actress roundtable, the American Hustle actor opens up about moving forward from conflict-heavy work environments she’s experienced in the past.
A.V. Club
Tom Cruise kicks off his Oscar campaign the only way he knows how: leaping from a plane
Whether it’s “Babe Ruth-ing” movie theaters, developing a star-making musical, or preparing to become the first civilian to walk in space, Tom Cruise’s day-to-day is far from ordinary or low-key. Naturally, that ethos extends to a recent commercial starring the Top Gun: Maverick actor (and effectively kicking off his Oscar campaign.)
A.V. Club
Daniel Craig says he was ready to off James Bond all the way back in 2006
Suave British spy James Bond has survived death a thousand times—be it at the hands of his own lovers or the deadly scenarios he puts himself into with each film. Yet, his (spoiler alert!) tragic death in 2021's No Time To Die was one he couldn’t escape, as Daniel Craig recently revealed that it had been orchestrated from his very first appearance in Casino Royale.
A.V. Club
End of an era: Ash and Pikachu make way for two new protagonists on the Pokémon anime series
All good things must come to an end. For the iconic Pokémon trainer Ash Ketchum and his electric Pikachu, this means their time leading the Pokémon anime will soon come to a close, as revealed by the Pokémon Company. With Ash and Pikachu’s reign in the series...
A.V. Club
Hilarious new Twitter policy bans mentioning other social media platforms
In what may be the most hilariously petty and desperate move since comically insecure rich guy Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media site has now banned linking to other social media platforms and will now suspect accounts that exist solely to promote content on other platforms—specifically Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post. On top of that, you’re not allowed say what your name is on those other platforms, even without a URL attached, and you’re not allowed to list your other social media usernames in your bio. You could also be banned for writing out “dot” in lieu of using an actual URL.
A.V. Club
Martin Short shares that his early fears about working with Selena Gomez were quickly eased
Only Murders In The Building has been generally adored right out of the gate, and it’s no secret that its beloved, A-list talent is a key ingredient for the series’ success. Steve Martin and Martin Short have made their names over decades in film and comedy, while younger millennials and older zoomers grew up with Selena Gomez through her work on Disney Channel and her pop music.
A.V. Club
Five Nights At Freddy’s
A pair of famous dudes are about to get terrorized by rogue animatronic beasts… or maybe they’re going to be putting on some rotted fur and rusty metal skeletons to do some terrorizing as animatronic beasts? Either way, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have joined the cast of director Emma Tammi’s big-screen adaptation of the mega-popular Five Nights At Freddy’s video game series, but we don’t know who they’ll be playing. It’s not necessarily a secret, but the Deadline story that broke this news simply says that it’s “not being specified” whether or not the two of them will be people or Freddy Fazbear and his cronies.
Comments / 0