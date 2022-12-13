In what may be the most hilariously petty and desperate move since comically insecure rich guy Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media site has now banned linking to other social media platforms and will now suspect accounts that exist solely to promote content on other platforms—specifically Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post. On top of that, you’re not allowed say what your name is on those other platforms, even without a URL attached, and you’re not allowed to list your other social media usernames in your bio. You could also be banned for writing out “dot” in lieu of using an actual URL.

22 HOURS AGO