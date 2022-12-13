Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
NBC Miami
Driver Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Hollywood Home
Hollywood police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Saturday morning. HPD was called just after 4:30 am to a crash reported at 20th Avenue and Rodman Street. According to officials, the car struck a city parking sign, a tree, then a home in the 1900 block...
NBC Miami
Surveillance Shows FedEx Truck Swerving Down Coral Gables Road Before Driver Killed
Police are investigating after a FedEx driver was killed in a crash in Coral Gables Friday. The crash happened in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive. Footage showed the driver's body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp next to the FedEx van. Another work van nearby appeared to be damaged.
WSVN-TV
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits tree
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
NBC Miami
2 Women Injured in Northwest Miami Shooting: Police
Miami Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left two women injured in Northwest Miami. Police units responded to the scene at 4:30 am in the area of Northwest 1 Avenue and Northwest 45 Street to investigate a reported shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers found two women suffering...
Boca Raton man arrested after posting 'mass murder coming soon'
A Boca Raton man was arrested this week after Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies said he threatened a mass shooting while chatting on a social media platform.
cbs12.com
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect is behind bars in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Riviera Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Christopher Cornelius Tucker, Jr., on charges of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, aggravated fleeing and eluding law enforcement involving death, and reckless driving causing injury and property damage to another.
WSVN-TV
2 women transported after shot in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. Reports were...
POLICE: Boca Raton Woman Falls Asleep Driving Car, Facing DUI Charge
Elizabeth Toscanini Allegedly Parked Running Car IN Intersection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly parked her running car in the middle of the intersection of Camino Real and NW 12th Avenue, then fell asleep. She was surprised, according to police […]
Click10.com
Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said. The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.
FedEx driver killed during crash in Coral Gables
MIAMI -- A FedEx delivery driver was killed following a crash Friday evening in a Coral Gables neighborhood, authorities said.The victim, who was not identified, died at the scene following the wreck, which occurred around 5 p.m. in the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, police said.It was not immediately clear how the wreck occurred and there were no immediate reports if anyone else was injured during the incident.Motorists in the area were warned about possible delays while police investigated the crash.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Arrest made for body found on interstate 95 earlier this month
Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) Homicide Unit announced the arrest of a Pembroke Pines man wanted in connection to the murder of a woman found dead on Interstate 95 near Oakland Park Boulevard earlier this month. According to reports at around 12:16 a.m., Thursday, December 1, BSO...
veronews.com
3 Fort Lauderdale men in stolen car detained after fleeing from deputies
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Three men traveling in a stolen car were detained following a police chase that ended with the driver crashing the vehicle and the men running into the woods Wednesday near 53rd Street, deputies said. K-9 dogs with the sheriff’s office and Vero Beach police tracked the men in the wooded area.
Two Florida Resort Housekeepers Get Into A Brawl, Cutting Each Other With Knives
Two resort housekeepers in Florida were arrested Wednesday for stabbing and cutting each other with knives during an argument, according to authorities. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Rock Reef Resort in Key Largo at approximately 9:48 a.m. regarding a fight. There were
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice, 2 New Brightline Stations Set to Open Next Week
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. ‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice. The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions.
NBC Miami
‘I Was Appalled': Sister of Man Punched by Miami Firefighter in Video Demands Justice
The sister of a man who was seen on video being repeatedly punched by a City of Miami Fire Rescue lieutenant while handcuffed to a stretcher is speaking out to denounce the firefighter's actions. Antonio Cruz had been brought to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 15...
Florida firefighter caught on camera punching handcuffed patient says he has no regrets
A Miami firefighter who was caught on video punching a handcuffed patient on a stretcher told NBC affiliate WTVJ that he has no regrets over his actions.
WSVN-TV
Person in custody, accused of trying to enter William J Bryan Elementary in North Miami armed with gun
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A young person, possibly a teen, has been taken into custody after showing up outside an elementary school campus allegedly armed with a gun. Authorities later found a firearm on the individual who, Miami-Dade Public Schools Police said, tried to get on campus at William J. Bryan Elementary, Wednesday afternoon.
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after two large fights break out; at least 1 arrested
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside and outside the campus of Miami Central High School, capture dozens of individuals, who appear to be students, fighting.
Elderly Miami church couple defrauded out of over $18K by ex-pastor: police
MIAMI -- A former South Florida pastor has been arrested and is facing charges that she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly married couple she knew from church and who were both suffering from dementia, police said Thursday.Yvonne Hampton-Barley, 63, of Miami Gardens, was booked into the Miami-Dade Correctional Center after she was charged with four felony criminal counts, including exploitation of the elderly, first- and third-degree grand theft and organized scheme to defraud, according to the arrest affidavit.It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Hampton Barley or if she was still in custody as...
Comments / 0