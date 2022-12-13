ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘That’s life right there.’ Charlotte Cafe owners closing doors after 30 years

By Maureen Wurtz
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yp9Zb_0jhW1Li600

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s not an easy goodbye, especially after more than 40 years in the restaurant business.

“That’s what you’ll keep forever,” said Jimmy Roupas.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDOyV_0jhW1Li600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49mwg5_0jhW1Li600

Inside, it seems timeless. But a typed-out letter to customers, stuck to the front of their ‘wait’ sign, spells out a different story. One about the messiness and the heartache of change.

“It just knocks you out,” said Jimmy.

For the last 30 or so years, Jimmy and his wife, Mary, have run the Charlotte Café. They grew up there, and their kids did too.

However, Jimmy said, his landlords decided not to renew his lease, which was something he saw coming.

“Which was okay; they do their thing, they’ve got business decisions to make, and I understand that,” said Jimmy.

Dreaming of a white Christmas in Charlotte? Don’t hold your breath

Even though he’s still processing, there’s one way of looking at change.

“You know I’m one of those people that if I’m looking at a potted plant, I see the flower, not the dirt,” said Jimmy.

So, yes, it’s goodbye- and not an easy one.

But, it’s also thank you.

“That’s life right there,” said Jimmy.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to sty updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

A thank you for the food and memories that won’t change.

Their doors will close at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Wanted: SouthPark Mall jewelry thief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ a suspect wanted for ripping off a kiosk at SouthPark Mall. Surveillance cameras capture some pretty clear pics of the suspect who CMPD says robbed the Banter by Piercing Pagoda on December 1st. A police report says he got […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Woman dies in north Charlotte shooting: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed in a shooting in north Charlotte late Saturday afternoon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5 p.m. near 4300 Valeview Lane in a north Charlotte residential area. A woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Concerns mount over the disappearance of 11-year-old Cornelius girl

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The parents of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday morning in connection to her disappearance. Mom, stepdad of missing Cornelius girl arrested, FBI involved Her stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, and Diana Cojocari, 37, were charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement.  Neighbors were […]
CORNELIUS, NC
WRAL News

Sign falls onto I-77 in Charlotte, causing delays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are backed up for several miles due to a highway sign that fell on the road near Carowinds Tuesday afternoon. An exit sign near Exit 90 for Carowinds Boulevard collapsed onto I-77 around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple first responder crews were called to the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
Queen City News

E Independence Blvd. pedestrian killed was in area not meant for foot traffic: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released additional details Tuesday regarding this weekend’s death of a pedestrian who they say was walking in an area not meant for foot traffic. Pedestrian crossing Independence Boulevard pronounced dead at Charlotte hospital Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8 p.m. Sunday night near 3700 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Man Convicted Of Running Meth Distribution Ring In Catawba And Burke Counties

Statesville: A man who was in prison in Georgia for incest was convicted Wednesday of coordinating a drug-running scheme from Atlanta to western North Carolina. 43-year old Alfonso Roman Brito was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine by a federal jury Wednesday after a three-day trial in Statesville, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

68K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy