SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Lake effect snow is finally starting to wind down around Mid-Michigan after snow showers have been occasionally passing through over the last few days. While a few flurries can’t be completely ruled out, any significant snow has come to an end for the time being. The start of this workweek is expected to get off to a quiet start, however, you’ve probably heard by now that we’re keeping an eye on a storm system that could bring some messy weather later this week and into next weekend, right around the busy travel period. For our latest thoughts on that, we have a summary listed below and will continue to do so as we go through this week.

