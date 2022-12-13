Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Quiet start to the week, disruptive storm possible late week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Lake effect snow is finally starting to wind down around Mid-Michigan after snow showers have been occasionally passing through over the last few days. While a few flurries can’t be completely ruled out, any significant snow has come to an end for the time being. The start of this workweek is expected to get off to a quiet start, however, you’ve probably heard by now that we’re keeping an eye on a storm system that could bring some messy weather later this week and into next weekend, right around the busy travel period. For our latest thoughts on that, we have a summary listed below and will continue to do so as we go through this week.
WNEM
Slick roads Sunday morning, keeping tabs on later this week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More scattered snow that moved through overnight has left some snow covered roadways in Mid-Michigan this morning. Some of the slickest conditions are being observed from the Tri-Cities and south. Snowfall for the weekend mostly tapers off this morning, then a quieter stretch settles in to start the new week.
WNEM
Scattered snow continues with brisk conditions this weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Scattered snow moved through Friday evening and was able to put down a light coating of snow across much of Mid-Michigan. This has resulted in slick roads this morning for anywhere untreated. If you’re heading out for any weekend travel, even just running any errands, you may need to factor in a few extra minutes!
WNEM
Volunteers place 19k wreaths to honor the fallen during Wreaths Across America
HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - Two million wreaths have been placed on head stones at military cemeteries across the country as part of Wreaths Across America. 1700 volunteers in mid-Michigan headed out on Saturday to Great Lakes National Cemetery to be a part of the tradition. “It’s important to keep remembering...
WNEM
Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is getting national attention for the wrong reasons; a New York Times investigative report that features Ascension Genesys Hospital paints a dark picture of over-worked staff and under-served patients.
WNEM
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don’t need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments....
Comments / 0