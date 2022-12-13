Read full article on original website
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
More Snow Coming for Missoula on Top of 48 Inches Now
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
Huge New Missoula Warehouse Will be For Amazon Delivery
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
Missoula Police Investigate Incident at the Johnson Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, shortly after 11:00 a.m., Missoula Police Department Officers responded to a violent offense at 1919 North Avenue West, which is the location of the Emergency Winter Shelter. According to Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold, the suspects involved in the incident...
Missoula Could Have ‘Potentially Dangerous Cold’ Soon
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
This Adorable Montana Town is a Christmas Time Capsule
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Governor Gianforte welcoming Amazon to Missoula
Governor Greg Gianforte announced Friday that Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently being built in Missoula.
Missoula One Step Closer to Taking Over Old Federal Building
The City of Missoula and Missoula County are closer to taking over the old federal building downtown, with the idea of creating a brand new, joint government complex. Local government has been working on the acquisition of the former Missoula Post Office for the past several years. The federal government continued to use the building for a variety of offices for several years, but the course to give away the building was really set several years ago when the U.S. Forest Service moved its regional headquarters to Fort Missoula.
2 people taken into custody following 'violent offense' in Missoula
Two suspects were taken into custody following what is being called a "violent offense" that happened on Thursday in Missoula.
Graduates, Basketball, Ugly Sweaters This Weekend at U of Montana
As goes the University of Montana's schedule, so goes my schedule this weekend! Two commitments for sure. Don't know about the sweater. My coworker, Peter Christian, and I once again have the honor of reading the names of graduating University of Montana students who are participating in the Fall Commencement ceremony, as they come up on the stage to receive their diplomas.
Two Men Charged With Aggravated Burglary in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 09, 2022, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Lolo Hot Springs for an assault that had just occurred. The reporting party stated two males broke into their cabin and assaulted her husband, John Doe. She advised the two males left headed toward Lolo in a silver-colored Chevrolet truck. The suspects were identified as Doe’s brother, Donald DeGarmo, and Nicholas Platz.
32 Suicides in Missoula County in 2022, Most in Five Years
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With 32 suicides reported in Missoula County before the end of November, the Missoula City-County Health Department is offering services and programs to help prevent more suicides. November's Suicide Rate Topped Five Previous Months. KGVO News spoke to Elissa White, Suicide Prevention Coordinator for Missoula...
Woman With Four Warrants Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 13, 2022, two Missoula Police Department Officers were out on patrol when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. The officers initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over. Officers approached the vehicle and immediately recognized the passenger as 36-year-old Michelle...
Drunk Driving Hit-and-Run With Children in the Car in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 10, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were called to the area of Clark and Ernest for a report of a vehicle that was just involved in a hit-and-run collision. Officers were informed that the vehicle that had left the scene would have damage to the front passenger side. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Sheriff seeking help in IDing two suspects linked to theft at Oxbow Cattle Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two male suspects in relation to thefts from the Oxbow Cattle Company located in the 6200 block of Haugan Drive in Missoula. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010...
Multiple car crash on Hwy 93 cleared
MISSOULA, MT — A multiple car incident traveling southbound on Highway 93 to Lolo is causing delays. Witnesses at the scene saw officials from Montana Highway Patrol and other agencies. According to Montana Highway Patrol, the initial accident came from one vehicle hitting a guard rail, causing multiple cars...
Free Build Days For Your LEGO-loving Kids at the Missoula Library
Christmas vacation brings much joy to children and sometimes a lot of stress to parents. What activities can you find to help keep them out of trouble? What do they like to do that will hold their attention? Who got in the closet where the presents are hidden? How did that get broken? Why is the dog wearing my track suit?
Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
Missoula Holiday Shopping Has Simplified Over The Years
Growing up in Missoula, when the holidays rolled around, I remember getting the catalogs in the mail. It was always a battle with my siblings to get to it before they did since they would rip the pages out. I would turn to the toy pages, get my pen out and start circling everything that I wanted from Santa. We would get JCPenney, and Sears catalogs, and the toy selection was huge compared to what you saw in the stores in the Southgate Mall.
How U of Montana’s Grizzly Promise Makes College More Affordable
An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
