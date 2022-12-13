Read full article on original website
Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck
ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
Two arrested in death of woman killed by stray bullet in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two young men from Orange have been arrested in the death of a 36-year-old woman who was shot by a round meant for two teenagers who were running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana, police said Sunday. The victim was identified as Maria Del...
Culver City pursuit ends in fatal officer-involved shooting
CULVER CITY, Calif. – A domestic violence suspect was shot to death Sunday in a confrontation with police in Culver City, authorities said. Authorities were in pursuit of the suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon at about 1:30 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of...
Officers find shell casings, no victims in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Officers found shell casings, yet no victims at a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were dispatched at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to a shots call in the 100 block of Aquarium Way and upon their arrival discovered shell casings, indicating that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at Pomona indoor swap meet
POMONA, Calif. – An indoor swap meet in Pomona was the latest site in a string of smash-and-grab robberies around Los Angeles County. Authorities responded to the location around 5:15 pm. There were also reports shots were fired inside the swap meet located at 1600 E Holt Ave. Once...
Long Beach couple arrested on suspicion of armed carjacking
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A parolee and his girlfriend were arrested on suspicion of carjacking and carrying a concealed weapon in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to Anaheim Street and Pacific Avenue around 12:35 p.m. Thursday and contacted a man who said he was inside his parked vehicle on Anaheim Street when he was approached by a gray vehicle driven by a man, along with a woman in the passenger seat, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
At Least 2 Wounded In Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left at least two people wounded. At 12:40 AM, officers responded to the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue after receiving several calls of shots fired. Police say they found the two occupants of a white pickup truck in the...
Authorities ID Chicago man as victim in fatal North Hollywood shooting
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 30-year-old man was found shot to death in North Hollywood and an investigation into his death was underway Saturday, according to authorities. The victim was identified as Julian Bynum of Chicago, Illinois, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers were patrolling the area when...
South Pasadena police investigating man’s death
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. – On Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:51 pm, the South Pasadena Police Department received a 911 call reporting an unconscious male at a home in the 1600 Block of Meridian Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene moments later and found the victim in medical distress. Life-saving...
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Suspects Attempt Armed Robbery, 1 Detained
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One suspect is in custody after an attempted robbery while allegedly armed with a rifle in the city of Pico Rivera Friday night. Around 9:20 p.m., Dec. 16, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Pico Rivera Station responded to a call on Passons and Whittier Boulevard for an attempted robbery on a vehicle. The suspects were allegedly armed with rifles.
Convicted pedophile sentenced to life for kidnapping, raping, killing 4 women while on GPS monitoring
SANTA ANA, Calif. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old convicted pedophile was recently sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, raping, and killing four women while he was on GPS monitoring. According to a news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Franc Cano and Steven Dean Gordon, 53, were registered...
Compton sobriety checkpoint nets two DUI arrests
COMPTON, Calif. – A motorist was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and another was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana during an overnight driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Compton, authorities said Saturday. Also, a driver was cited for operating a...
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Authorities ID man killed in Carson shooting
CARSON, Calif. – A 30-year-old man who was found fatally wounded in Carson was identified Saturday. Deputies responded at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to a “gunshot victim” call located the victim, who the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified as Eduardo Iniguez, in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Four juveniles arrested on suspicion of carjacking individuals using social media app
LOS ANGELES – Four juvenile suspects are in custody in connection with a carjacking in South Los Angeles, police said today. Police responded at 6 p.m. Thursday to reports of a carjacking involving a green Honda Civic. At approximately 9 p.m. patrol officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s...
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal crash at Pomona taco stand
POMONA, Calif. – A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged on Oct. 17 with one...
LAPD announces 122 arrests in connection with follow-home robberies
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Police Department Thursday announced that 122 arrests have been made in connection with 328 follow-home robberies that have occurred mostly in the Hollywood or Wilshire areas. The Follow Home Task Force was created out of the department’s Robbery- Homicide Division in November 2021...
Reward offered for driver who killed a pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Police appealed to the public Saturday for help finding the driver of a dark SUV who struck and killed a man walking in a crosswalk in South Los Angeles and fled the scene. The crash occurred around 4:05 p.m. Friday on Avalon Boulevard at 76th Street,...
Prosecutors hit back at José Huizar’s move for severance from co-defendant
LOS ANGELES – Federal prosecutors hit back at former Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar’s motion for a severance from his co-defendant, arguing that the ex-councilman’s request to proceed to trial separately from former Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan is based on “little more than speculation and conjecture,” according to court papers obtained Friday by City News Service.
