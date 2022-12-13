Christmas of Light at Shepherd of the Valley Presbyterian in McCalla December 19th - 23rd at 7 pm - Free

From disappearance to manhunt to the tragic end of a life, the story of Vicky White and Casey White appeared to have drama that could only come from a film script. While Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky and jail inmate Casey’s (no relation) 11 days on the run was a real-life drama, a film based on Vicky aiding Casey’s escape and the manhunt for the pair has gotten the small screen treatment.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO