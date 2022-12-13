Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
Bleacher Report
Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC
The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Likely out for Rest of Season with Ankle Injury
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is reportedly "highly unlikely" to play again this season after suffering a high ankle sprain in Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported no formal determination has been made, but "all eyes are expected to be on a healthy...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections
Zack Moss has gone from seldom-used running back in Buffalo to backup in Indianapolis and now, potentially, to difference-maker in fantasy football league playoffs. Moss could play an important role in fantasy football circles in Week 16 and beyond if he is the feature back inside the Indianapolis Colts offense.
Bleacher Report
NFL Twitter Criticizes Refs After Controversial Ending of Commanders' Loss to Giants
The Washington Commanders had the chance to complete an improbable comeback against the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football, but they were doomed by some questionable officiating. Trailing by eight with under two minutes left in the game, Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drove the team down to the Giants...
Bleacher Report
Oregon QB Bo Nix to Forgo 2023 NFL Draft, Return to Ducks for Final Season
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix could have turned pro this year, but it appears that he has some unfinished business. Nix announced on Instagram that he will be returning to the Ducks for the 2023 season rather than entering the NFL draft. Nix is preparing to lead the Ducks against...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years
NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Dean Pees Released from Hospital After Pregame Collision with Saints Player
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was hospitalized after suffering an injury during an on-field collision ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport). NFL analyst Cam Marino reported a Saints player ran into Pees during a kickoff drill. A cart...
Bleacher Report
Patriots Blasted by NFL Twitter for 'Dumbest' Play Ever in Walk-Off Loss to Raiders
The New England Patriots fell to the Las Vegas Raiders 30-24 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium and dropped to 7-7 on the season, which is just outside of the AFC playoff picture with three weeks remaining. But it wasn't the loss alone that sent New England fans into a tizzy,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 SNF
It's been said that history repeats itself. Unfortunately, that includes dubious history. That's where Matt Ryan enters the chat. On Saturday night, Ryan found himself on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings, ultimately losing 39-36.
Bleacher Report
TCU QB Max Duggan to Enter 2023 NFL Draft After College Football Playoff
TCU quarterback Max Duggan is ready to take his talents to the next level. The senior announced on Twitter that he will be declaring for the 2023 NFL draft after the College Football Playoff. The third-ranked Horned Frogs will face No. 2 Michigan in a semifinal game on Saturday Dec. 31.
Bleacher Report
Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing Day
Early signing day is just around the corner. Some highly touted recruits have already pledged their commitments to programs across the country, but there are still plenty of gems in the 2023 class who have yet to decide on where they'll play college football. Some of the biggest names on...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoffs 2022-23: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and Scenarios
With just two games left to go in Week 15 of the NFL season, we're that much closer to knowing the 14 teams that will earn playoff berths...and which will be ending their seasons with a higher draft pick. On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers got Week 15 started with...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Kyler Murray Expected to Return from Knee Injury for Start of 2023 Season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 NFL season despite a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The recovery is expected to take six to eight months, which should put him back on the field by the end of August.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Ryan Tannehill Returns After Being Carted off with Ankle Injury vs. Chargers
Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers did not get off to an ideal start for the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was carted off with an injury during the first quarter, per Jonathan Jones of CBS. The setback was deemed an ankle injury, and it put rookie Malik Willis temporarily under the spotlight.
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 15 Results
The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears were competitive in Week 15, but neither team affected their 2023 NFL Draft stock. Houston took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime, but lost after a Davis Mills fumble set up the game-winning touchdown from Jerick McKinnon. Chicago played well at home against the...
Bleacher Report
Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record
Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.
Bleacher Report
New York Giants Have Far More to Play for Than Postseason over Final Three Games
A collective sigh emanated from the New York Giants organization and its fanbase after escaping Sunday Night Football with a dubious 20-12 victory over the rival Washington Commanders. Aside from Washington committing a massive mental error with an illegal formation on what could have been the game-tying touchdown run with...
Bleacher Report
Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders
The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
Bleacher Report
Jalen Hurts Favored over Mahomes in NFL MVP Odds, Peter King's Rankings After Week 15
Jalen Hurts (-150) The quarterbacks are the only players with odds lower than 100-1, so we can be reasonably certain one of these four stars will walk away with the trophy. Hurts, Allen and Burrow would all be first-time MVP winners. Hurts has the Eagles at 13-1 as he's emerged as one of the most dynamic dual threats in football. He's thrown for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
