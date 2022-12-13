ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Report: NFL Insiders 'Convinced' Colts' Jim Irsay Will Pursue Jim Harbaugh to Be HC

The Indianapolis Colts may target Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh to be their next head coach. Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported multiple league sources are "convinced" Colts owner Jim Irsay has Harbaugh at the top of his wishlist. It looks likely that Jeff Saturday, Irsay's unconventional midseason hire, will not get the job on a full-time basis after the Colts blew a 33-point lead to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 16: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

Zack Moss has gone from seldom-used running back in Buffalo to backup in Indianapolis and now, potentially, to difference-maker in fantasy football league playoffs. Moss could play an important role in fantasy football circles in Week 16 and beyond if he is the feature back inside the Indianapolis Colts offense.
Bleacher Report

ESPN: NFL Informs Owners That Teams Spent $800M on Fired Coaches, Execs Over 5 Years

NFL teams have spent $800 million on fired coaches and front-office executives over the past five years alone, the league said in a message to owners last week, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. League officials distributed spreadsheets at the owners' meetings in Dallas noting how much each team was spending on...
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Picture 2022-23: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 15 SNF

It's been said that history repeats itself. Unfortunately, that includes dubious history. That's where Matt Ryan enters the chat. On Saturday night, Ryan found himself on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history. The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-0 lead to the Minnesota Vikings, ultimately losing 39-36.
Bleacher Report

Top 2023 Uncommitted Recruits Heading into Early Signing Day

Early signing day is just around the corner. Some highly touted recruits have already pledged their commitments to programs across the country, but there are still plenty of gems in the 2023 class who have yet to decide on where they'll play college football. Some of the biggest names on...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoffs 2022-23: Updated Standings, Bracket Picture and Scenarios

With just two games left to go in Week 15 of the NFL season, we're that much closer to knowing the 14 teams that will earn playoff berths...and which will be ending their seasons with a higher draft pick. On Thursday, the San Francisco 49ers got Week 15 started with...
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order Following Week 15 Results

The Houston Texans and Chicago Bears were competitive in Week 15, but neither team affected their 2023 NFL Draft stock. Houston took the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime, but lost after a Davis Mills fumble set up the game-winning touchdown from Jerick McKinnon. Chicago played well at home against the...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Frank Gore Jr. Told Dad 'I'm the Best in the Family' After Breaking NCAA Bowl Record

Frank Gore ranks third in NFL history in rushing yards, but his son Frank Gore Jr. might now be the superstar in the family. The younger Gore set an NCAA bowl record Saturday with 329 rushing yards to help Southern Miss earn a 38-24 win over Rice in the LendingTree Bowl. After the game, he let his father hear it with some trash talk.
Bleacher Report

Twitter Hypes Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux for Dominant Showing in Win over Commanders

The New York Giants have the inside track on a playoff spot thanks in large part to their rookie defensive end. Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, the New York Giants escaped Sunday's NFC East showdown with a 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field. The teams tied two weeks ago and had identical 7-5-1 records entering the game, but the Giants moved ahead with a critical head-to-head win.
OREGON STATE
Bleacher Report

Jalen Hurts Favored over Mahomes in NFL MVP Odds, Peter King's Rankings After Week 15

Jalen Hurts (-150) The quarterbacks are the only players with odds lower than 100-1, so we can be reasonably certain one of these four stars will walk away with the trophy. Hurts, Allen and Burrow would all be first-time MVP winners. Hurts has the Eagles at 13-1 as he's emerged as one of the most dynamic dual threats in football. He's thrown for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions while adding 747 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy