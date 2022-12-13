Read full article on original website
Sartell Man Arrested While Shoveling Snow
SARTELL (WJON News) - The winter storm led to the arrest of a Sartell man. Friday afternoon, Sartell police officers were sent to check an address for Chad Hagen, who was wanted for several felony warrants and reported to be outside shoveling a driveway. Officials say Hagen ran into a...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
kduz.com
Two Injured in Stearns Co Pursuit/Crash
A complaint of a possible drunk driver led to a crash in St. Cloud Monday morning injuring two drivers. Just before 11:00am, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a possible drunk driver driving on the wrong side of the road in St. Wendel Township. Deputies located...
willmarradio.com
One Injured in Semi Roll-Over in Stearns County
(Albany Township, Stearns County, MN) On Thursday morning, at approximately 9:14 a.m., the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a semi and trailer that went into the ditch and rolled onto its side. The location incident was in front of 33221 County Road 10 in Albany Township. The caller stated that the driver was standing in the cab and was in a lot of pain. The driver of the semi was identified as 25 year-old Cody Nathaniel-Robert Gravelle of St. Cloud. He stated that he was traveling northbound when he began to enter the east ditch which caused the truck and trailer to roll. Gravelle was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital by Melrose Ambulance. The truck was fully loaded with bottled water when it rolled. There was heavy snow falling at the time and it is believed that weather conditions played a factor in the crash. Stearns County Deputies were assisted on scene by Albany Fire and Rescue, and Melrose Ambulance.
Clearwater Man Hurt in I-94 Crash
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clearwater man was hurt when his car collided with a semi Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says 71-year-old Thomas Middendorf was heading west on Interstate 94 just after 5:00 a.m. when his car came in contact with a westbound semi. The crash happened...
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
willmarradio.com
Man hurt in truck crash near New London
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt when his truck ran off the road and crashed in the ditch during the noon hour Wednesday. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 12:23 p.m. the 55-year-old man was driving southbound in the 19000 Block of County Road 9 when he left the road and drove into a steep-banked ditch, crashing into the embankment. The driver was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening conditions, and his name has not been released. It is believed poor road conditions contributed to the crash.
St. Cloud Police Release New Information on Death Investigation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released additional information on a non-suspicious death Tuesday night. Officers were called to 54 4th Avenue North at around 6:45 p.m. where they found the body of a 33-year-old man who was a resident of the apartment building. Police say the...
The Grinch Gets Arrested In Minnesota, Facing Two Charges
He probably deserved this! The Grinch was arrested in Minnesota this week and charges are currently pending. While there are many crabby characters during the holidays, he definitely takes the cake. In similar news, a man dressed like a character stole a bunch of stuff from Mall of America! The...
myklgr.com
Kandiyohi County gang member arrested in Litchfield drug raid
A confirmed gang member wanted for an outstanding warrant related to drug charges in Kandiyohi County was one of four individuals arrested Tuesday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Litchfield. While Task Force Agents were making entry into...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
knsiradio.com
Four Arrested in Meeker County Drug Bust
(KNSI) — Four people were arrested on Tuesday after a drug bust at a Meeker County home. According to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force, they were executing the search warrant at a home in Litchfield, and as they were making entry, two people jumped out of a second story window and attempted to run away. Both were caught a short distance away.
Minnesota 20 Year Old Cited For Speeding 3 Times, In The Same Day
I'm just going to file this under "Young & Dumb". No offense intended, it's just that one ticket would cause most people to take it easy on the accelerator and 2 tickets in one day would really make one step back and be extra cautious. But that wasn't the case...
kduz.com
Fatal Stearns Co Crash
One person died in a single vehicle crash south of St. Cloud Saturday night. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Charlie Boike of St. Augusta died at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 10:30pm, they received a report of a crash with injuries near 21879 23rd...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 24 Years in Federal Prison
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to just over 24 years in federal prison in a case that included kidnapping and torture. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 24-year-old José Angel Chapa-Aguilera previously entered guilty pleas to a charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Court records indicate the charges stemmed from several crimes, including a traffic stop conducted by Worthington Police in April of last year that led to the discovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and more than 2 pounds of methamphetamine inside the man's vehicle.
St. Paul PD seeking tips related to murder of 20-year-old Maplewood man
Investigators on scene of a homicide in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane in the Greater East Side neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Courtesy of Saint Paul Police. Police in St. Paul are investigating the death of a 20-year-old Maplewood man who was fatally shot in the city's Greater East Side neighborhood earlier this month.
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
Not Minnesota Nice: Illegal School Bus Passing Is At Epidemic Level In Minnesota
Bus drivers and transportation officials are begging motorists to slow down and stop behind school buses. There are an unbelievable amount of close calls each day, and sadly tragedies do happen. In recent years the amount of people passing school buses and ignoring stop arms has drastically increased. Children getting off and on school buses are in great danger.
voiceofalexandria.com
I-94 closes for a time on Thursday during a multi vehicle incident
(Undated)--The area continues to clean up following the two rounds of snow that hit the state of Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday, and then Thursday into Friday. For a time, westbound Interstate 94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi vehicle traffic-related incident on Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that it was reopened by Thursday night. Traffic was detoured for a time to alternate routes.
Man Pleads Guilty in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to 1st-degree attempted murder, just moments after a Benton County judge ruled him competent to face the charge. Twenty-year-old Christian Kane pleaded guilty in what authorities say was a murder-for-hire in Sauk Rapids. Kane is accused of stabbing a...
