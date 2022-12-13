ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as case numbers continue to rise. More than 20,000 free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, Herald Square, and homeless […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
D_FoodVendor

Five Great Steakhouses In New York

A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island

65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
HUNTINGTON, NY
fox5ny.com

How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.

NEW YORK - A coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the tri-state area Thursday into Friday and even Saturday. While areas in and around New York City saw mostly rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
hotelnewsresource.com

JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church

A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy