Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence BillAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Bronx apartments as low as $397 per monthBeth TorresBronx, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
Environmental groups host meeting on NJ Transit, Turnpike expansion, & Liberty State Park
Environmental advocates held a seminar at Hudson County Community College in Journal Square on fighting the Kearny power plant, opposing the $10.7 billion NJ Turnpike expansion, and protecting Liberty State Park. Sustainable Jersey City, the Journal Square Community Association, and Food and Water Watch NJ held it. New Jersey Food...
The Jewish Press
NY Mayor Adams Tells ‘Woke’ Folks to ‘Leave’, City Needs Its Rich People
New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a strong message this week for the “woke” folks who have no problem with wealthy residents fleeing the city. “To continually attack high-income earners where 50 percent of our taxes are paid by two percent of New York . . . It blows my mind when I hear people say ‘Leave,’ Adams said during a news conference with Governor Kathy Hochul.
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as case numbers continue to rise. More than 20,000 free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, Herald Square, and homeless […]
Five Great Steakhouses In New York
A steakhouse in New York is a type of restaurant that specializes in serving high-quality cuts of steak. These restaurants are known for their upscale atmosphere and excellent service, and they are popular with tourists and locals alike.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilman Solomon issued 3 summonses after hitting parked car, leaving note
Jersey City Ward E Councilman James Solomon was issued three summonses including leaving the scene of an accident and driving an unregistered vehicle after hitting a parked car and leaving a note. “Yesterday at 10 a.m., I took my children holiday shopping at Lee Sims. While parallel parking I scraped...
Kathy Hochul giving away over $50 million in funding to deal with the issue of water pollution in NY: Is that enough?
We all need water to stay hydrated. Needless to say that enough water is and should be consumed to ensure health and well-being. If someone does not drink enough water, they may face major or minor issues like sudden changes in mood, irregular flow of blood in the body, and so on.
hudsoncountyview.com
From a jail cell to City Hall, Jersey City Councilman Gilmore talks first year in office
Jersey City Ward F Councilman Frank “Educational” Gilmore reflected on being one of the first formerly incarcerated individuals to hold elected office, policing, helping troubled youth, and more while discussing his first year in office. “In some states, as soon as you get arrested, you lose your [voting]...
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
progressivegrocer.com
Family-Operated ShopRite Opens on New York's Long Island
65,000-square-foot supermarket offers in-store Nuts Factory, kosher bakery, and more. Wakefern Food Corp.’s ShopRite banner held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 11 for a new 65,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art supermarket, the ShopRite of Huntington Commons, in Huntington, N.Y. Located in the Huntington Commons shopping center at 839 New York Avenue, the...
fox5ny.com
How much snow fell in your area? Find out here.
NEW YORK - A coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of the tri-state area Thursday into Friday and even Saturday. While areas in and around New York City saw mostly rain, several inches of snow were reported in other parts of the state, as well as areas of New Jersey.
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, injured 1, with illegal handgun after they attacked him
An NJ Transit bus driver shot at three teenagers, injuring one, with an illegal handgun after they attacked him outside of a bus in Jersey City Saturday night, an official said. Charles Fieros, 48 of Staten Island, New York, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Long Island Nursing Home for Repeated Financial Fraud, Resident Neglect
New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against Fulton Commons Care Center, Inc. (Fulton Commons), a nursing home in East Meadow, Nassau County, its owners, its related parties, their owners, and its former administrator (owners and operators) for engaging in a fraudulent scheme that led to insufficient staffing levels, significant resident neglect, mistreatment, and abuse. Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), the suit alleges Fulton Commons’ owners repeatedly disregarded laws designed to protect nursing home residents and exploited New York’s Medicaid program to enrich themselves rather than use those funds for the intended purposes of providing care and staffing necessary to deliver it.
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Consider 50-Unit Residential Development at Former Church
A former church building that has stood in Jersey City for over a century could be incorporated into a longer revitalization project that seeks to preserve the current structure and provide affordable housing in the neighborhood. During an upcoming special meeting, Jersey City’s zoning board will be considering an application...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
Developer ordered to stop work at future 600-home site until permits are approved
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − A developer with plans to build 600 homes at the former Lake Anne Country Club property has been ordered by state officials for the fifth time to stop all pre-construction activity at the site until getting required permit coverage. The developer had cleared trees and...
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Jersey City man convicted of federal crimes related to Jan. 6 riot
A Jersey City man who posted videos of himself at the riots at the United States Capitol has been convicted of federal charges.
Hudson County Office of Emergency Management Declares Code Blue Alert
The Hudson County Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) has declared a Code Blue Alert for residents of Hudson County in an effort to remove unsheltered homeless individuals from the streets during the winter. The Code Blue Alert directs local authorities to make shelter or warming centers available for individuals who...
