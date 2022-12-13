Niles police still looking for more info on stolen truck involved in chase

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles detectives continue looking for the driver of a stolen truck that led police on a chase in the city on Dec. 8.

Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle led them on a chase, then slammed into two police cruisers, leading to shots fired last week.

As investigators wait for lab results on DNA evidence recovered from the stolen Ford F-550, detectives continue following up on leads in an effort to track down whoever was involved in Thursday’s chase.

“We have gotten a few tips, and right now, some tips are coming in about the merchandise property that was on the back of the truck as far as ownership of that,” said Niles police Capt. John Marshall. “That may inevitably create other leads for us as well.”

Police are also trying to connect items found on the truck — including what appears to be a diesel tank and pump system — to its rightful owners.

“We have received at least one call — that I’m aware of — that some of the property was identified, and I believe there’s actually a couple of calls identifying different pieces of equipment that were located on that truck,” Marshall said.

In the meantime, the department is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect or suspects in the case.

Marshall said the officers involved are back at work after being placed on administrative leave.

“Our initial investigation into the shooting event didn’t show any deviation from what our policy was or what our normal practice or response would be,” Marshall said.

Anyone with additional information or who recognizes the stolen items posted on the department’s Facebook page , is encouraged to reach out to the Niles Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 330-652-9944.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.