City of Katy sees population boom and growth racial diversity between 2016 and 2021: Census data

The U.S. Census Bureau released five-year estimates from its American Community Survey data on Dec. 8. The data reflects a survey of 3.5 million people and informs over $675 billion in federal government spending each year, according to Charles Gamble, supervisory survey statistician for the ACS office. It covers over 40 topics, including population, race, employment, and housing.

Per data from the survey, the population in the city of Katy has increased from 2017 to 2021, compared to five-year estimates from 2012 to 2016.

In the most recent five-year span, the city of Katy had a total population of 21,926-a 31.83% increase from 2012-16 estimates, when the population totaled 16,632 residents.

In addition, the median age has increased from 35.6 years in 2016 to 39.7 years in 2021.

Katy has also seen changes in its racial diversity between 2016-21

For people reporting one race alone, 66% of the city's population was white in 2021-a 20.6% decrease from 2016. Also in 2021, 23.7% of the population reported as Hispanic or Latino; 11.9% reported as Black or African American; 0.2% were American Indian and Alaska Native; 6.4% were Asian; 5.7% were some other race, and 9.7% reported two or more races.

Comparatively, in 2016, 30% of the population in Katy reported as Hispanic; 7.3% reported as Black or African American; 0.8% were American Indian or Alaska Native, and were Asian; 2.3% reported as some other race; and 1.5% reported two or more races.

Here's a guide to help you do some exploring around town!