Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What's Really Happening in the Peoria Real Estate Market?Tammy EminethPeoria, IL
This Town in Illinois Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery
—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
Central Illinois Proud
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
Central Illinois Proud
Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
wcbu.org
Community members demand Peoria City Council take action on East Bluff evictions
Community members and local activists gathered at the Peoria City Council meeting Tuesday in solidarity to demand action from the council in the face of widescale evictions in the East Bluff. Back in July, over two dozen residents received notice that their shared landlord had sold the properties to an...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
25newsnow.com
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
25newsnow.com
Boil order issued for area consisting of multiple Peoria hotels near I-74, War Memorial Dr.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil order was issued to an area next to the Northwoods Mall as Illinois American Water crews worked to fix a water main break. The alert sent to four water customers shows a map that includes three hotels near the mall - the Baymont, Residence Inn and Courtyard.
wcbu.org
Lawrence Maushard says he would be the strong advocate Peoria's core neighborhoods need on the city council
East Bluff activist Lawrence Maushard is running for an at-large Peoria City Council seat in the April election, but he said his priority if elected will be strengthening the city's heritage neighborhoods. "I want to be a representative, a voice, for the people in our core neighborhoods, to direct these...
wcbu.org
Peoria police sergeant resigns after 'altercation' with co-worker
A Peoria police officer has resigned after getting into what the chief calls an altercation with a co-worker. Chief Eric Echevarria says Sergeant Nate Adams resigned after a public dispute Thursday morning with a female officer at a "local establishment." Both were off-duty at the time. The Illinois State Police...
After 60 years, City Council finally vacates alley
The Kewanee City Council vacated a portion of an alley on the city’s north side Monday, and they had a good reason to do it. It happens that there’s a building right where the alley was supposed to be.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee
A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
Body found in Sangamon River
PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
wcbu.org
Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers
The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
wdbr.com
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
1470 WMBD
Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices
PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting investigation underway in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
Comments / 0