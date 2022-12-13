ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Trefzger’s Bakery

—— 3504 N. PROSPECT ROAD. Here we are inside this cozy location of this legendary Peoria bakery. There was usually a line in here and at Christmas time, the line would spill out on to the sidewalk. There’s the owners of Trefzger’s behind the counter, Jeff and Martha Huebner....
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Love’s open location in Normal, Bojangles also open

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s a new place for holiday travelers to stop in Bloomington-Normal right off the interstate. Love’s Truck Stops opened its newest location in Normal Thursday morning after an over year-long process to build the store. The over 14,000 square feet space is the first Love’s in Bloomington-Normal and the second in the county.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Local farmer in need of kidney

MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
PEORIA, IL
wcbu.org

Peoria police sergeant resigns after 'altercation' with co-worker

A Peoria police officer has resigned after getting into what the chief calls an altercation with a co-worker. Chief Eric Echevarria says Sergeant Nate Adams resigned after a public dispute Thursday morning with a female officer at a "local establishment." Both were off-duty at the time. The Illinois State Police...
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Mike Berry

Scooter's Coffee coming to Kewanee

A new Scooter’s Coffee business is under construction on Tenney Street, and is scheduled to open in March. The building is on the east side of Tenney just south of the former Broken Chimney building. According to a news release from Scooter’s, the store will be “our drive-thru kiosk model.”
KEWANEE, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested

EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Body found in Sangamon River

PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — Emergency service personnel found a dead body in the Sangamon River in Petersburg on Sunday. Ben Hollis, Menard County Chief Deputy Sheriff & Coroner, shared on Facebook that personnel in a rescue boat located what was possibly a person in the river, north of the Illinois Route 123 bridge at approximately […]
PETERSBURG, IL
wcbu.org

Former Peoria business owner arrested for allegedly defrauding his customers

The former owner of Peoria's Murray Custom Cabinetry was arrested Thursday on multiple charges of defrauding his customers. Thomas Murray, 35, allegedly collected more than $106,000 between June 2020 and August 2022 from customers for work he failed to perform. Peoria police arrested Murray at his Pekin home on 16...
PEORIA, IL
wdbr.com

Two arson attacks at area schools

TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Reaction to arrest of businessman for Deceptive Practices

PEORIA, Ill. – At least one of the people allegedly swindled by the now former owner of Murray Custom Cabinetry says he’s breathing a sigh of relief now that the man’s been arrested on sixteen felony Deceptive Practices counts. Greg Crowe gave Thomas Murray, 35, $15,000 as...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended

WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Shooting investigation underway in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
PEORIA, IL

