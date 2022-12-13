ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

kusi.com

Classical Academy High School Football wins Division 6 state championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another high school football championship was won by a San Diego school. Classical Academy High School Football won the Division 6 State Championship 7-0, defeating Santa Teresa. The Classical Academy High School football team joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to share...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Girls Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 82, Bonita Vista 46

Girls hoops on Friday night in Chula Vista with Bonita Vista hosting La Jolla Country Day. The Torreys had four players score in double figures lead by University of Arizona commit Jada Williams, she had 19. Bonita Vista was lead by Alyssa Alvarado she scored 21 to pace the Lady Barons.
VISTA, CA

