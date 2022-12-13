Read full article on original website
USD hosts watch party to cheer on volleyball team in NCAA final four
The USD Toreros Womens Volleyball team made it to the final four in the NCAA tournament of the first time in history. So, members of the USD community, current and former, went out to ‘Home & Away’ restaurant in Old Town to cheer on their team who was playing in Omaha.
Classical Academy High School Football wins Division 6 state championship
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another high school football championship was won by a San Diego school. Classical Academy High School Football won the Division 6 State Championship 7-0, defeating Santa Teresa. The Classical Academy High School football team joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to share...
Girls Basketball: La Jolla Country Day 82, Bonita Vista 46
Girls hoops on Friday night in Chula Vista with Bonita Vista hosting La Jolla Country Day. The Torreys had four players score in double figures lead by University of Arizona commit Jada Williams, she had 19. Bonita Vista was lead by Alyssa Alvarado she scored 21 to pace the Lady Barons.
KUSI News hosts ‘Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive’ parties across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In honor of the holiday season, KUSI News held various toy drives across San Diego County where our viewers stopped by to donate gifts for families who need them. The “Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive” featured events at the 55 Yard Line in San Marcos, Don...
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since October 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday to its lowest amount since Oct. 22, 2021, decreasing 1.7 cents to $4.491. The average price has dropped 35 consecutive days, decreasing $1.014, including 3.1 cents Thursday, according to...
San Diego County unemployment increases slightly even as 16,100 jobs added
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County’s unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November, up from a revised 3.2% in October, according to the figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. November’s unemployment rate was considerably less than November 2021’s rate of 4.5%. Last month’s rates...
