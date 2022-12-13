Read full article on original website
Officials: Colorado firm’s alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses have developed neurologic illnesses and 45 have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the warning Saturday. The agency says it’s working with state agriculture departments in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas to investigate horse deaths. Manzanola Feeds of Manzanola, Colorado, recalled the cubes Friday. The company warns that certain batches may contain bacteria that cause botulism, a fatal paralytic disease. Some cubes have been reported to contain what appears to be animal tissue, which may have been ground up during alfalfa harvesting.
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state’s strongest ever
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude...
Medical transport plane with 3 on board missing in Hawaii
HANA, Hawaii (AP) — The company that operates a medical transport plane says it has gone missing in Hawaii. The fixed-wing aircraft with three people on board went off radar just before 9:30 p.m. last night between Maui and the Big Island. The Maui-based plane went missing after takeoff to pick up a patient on the Big Island. The company, Global Medical Response, says there were three crew members on aboard, but there were no patients on the plane. The Coast Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation with patrol boats, a helicopter and a plane.
Investigators in west Texas following 5.4 earthquake
MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — The Texas Railroad Commission, which oversees the state’s oil and gas industry, has sent investigators to west Texas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Midland. The commission said Saturday that inspectors will examine disposal activity at injection well sites near the Friday earthquake. Midland County Emergency Management Coordinator Justin Bunch said there are no reported injuries, minor damage to homes and no apparent damage to nearby oil and gas facilities. The Railroad Commission earlier this month directed producers to reduce injection volumes following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in Mentone, about 90 miles west of Midland. Injection wells have been linked to earthquakes, including in neighboring Oklahoma.
Transportation workers find human heart in salt pile
MCEWEN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human heart in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said workers at the facility in McEwen were making preparations for inclement weather Thursday when they came across something unusual that was later confirmed to be an adult male human heart. Officers were searching other salt piles at the facility Friday. Davis said the facility was being treated as a crime scene and officials are trying to determine where the salt came from and when it came in.
OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal agency says it cited Amazon for failing to properly record work-related injuries at six of its warehouses. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Friday that it made 14 citations against the company during inspections that occurred over the summer at warehouses in New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado and Idaho. OSHA says the citations were for failing to record or misclassifying injuries and illnesses, not recording them within the required time and not giving the agency “timely” records of such matters. Amazon says there might have been a “small number of administrative errors” over the years, but it feels confident in the numbers reported to the government.
Suit: US ship canal dredging in summer threatens sea turtles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A conservation group is suing in federal court over a U.S. agency’s timeline for dredging a Georgia shipping channel, saying dredging in the summertime would threaten rare sea turtles. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Savannah targets the Army Corps of Engineers. Georgia environmental group One Hundred Miles says the agency plans to conduct harbor dredging off the port city of Brunswick next summer during the nesting season for rare loggerhead sea turtles. The Army Corps has avoided maintenance dredging outside the winter months in Georgia and the Carolinas for three decades to help protect sea turtles. An Army Corps spokeswoman declined to comment on pending litigation.
Efforts to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt wobble
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s power company appears destined for an even longer bankruptcy than expected after several creditors have rejected a new debt restructuring plan following years of failed negotiations. A federal control board that oversees the island’s finances filed a plan late Friday that proposes to cut by nearly half the more than $10 billion of debt held by Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, the largest of any local government agency. Board chairman David Skeel warned that residents and businesses in the U.S. territory will “shoulder the payments of this greatly reduced debt through their electricity bill.”
Alabama plant owned by W.V. governor’s family fined $925,000
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is paying a $925,000 fine to an Alabama health agency after it shut down a coke plant it said was leaking polluting gases. Under a settlement approved Wednesday by a judge, Bluestone Coke will pay the fine to the Jefferson County Health Department for air pollution violations at its coking plant in Birmingham. The plant has been shut down since October 2021. The health department declined to renew its operating permit after finding coke oven doors were leaking toxic chemicals. The plant is more than a century old.
Former Virginia first lady ‘Jinks’ Holton dies at 97
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton says the former Virginia first lady has died. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance.” That was Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, to former governor and now-U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. The family’s statement says Jinks Holton died peacefully Friday morning in her home at a retirement community in Irvington, Virginia.
Probation for ex-teacher in NY who gave teen vaccine dose
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A former Long Island high school teacher accused of injecting a teen with a COVID-19 vaccine at her home without his parents’ knowledge has been sentenced to community service and probation. On Friday, 55-year-old Laura Parker Russo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempting the unauthorized practice of medicine on Friday. She also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Russo was arrested at the beginning of January. Authorities accused her of giving the 17-year-old, the son of someone she knew, a vaccine dose. Prosecutors had initially charged her with the unauthorized practice of profession, a felony with a penalty of up to four years in prison.
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man who told an FBI informant that he was building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week as he tried to buy grenades. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced in a news release that FBI agents arrested 20-year-old River William Smith on Wednesday. He faces federal weapons charges. Prosecutors say in a news release issued Thursday that Smith also told the FBI informant that he idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs last month. Online records show Smith is currently represented by the Office of the Federal Defender. Telephone and email messages seeking comment on his behalf were not returned.
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
Massachusetts fugitive wanted for murder captured at Guatemala shrimp farm
A fugitive wanted in Massachusetts for a 1991 murder has been captured at a Guatemala shrimp farm, according to a news release from the Massachusetts State Police. A multiagency team spent more than 30 years searching for Mario R. Garcia, 50, before developing a lead in the case earlier this year indicating he was in Iztapa, Guatemala, a coastal town about 70 miles from Guatemala City.
N. Carolina voter ID still void after Supreme Court ruling
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s 2018 law requiring photo identification to vote will remain invalidated after a narrow majority on the state Supreme Court agreed with a lower court decision that struck it down. The court’s Democratic justices on Friday upheld a 2021 ruling by a trial judge panel that declared the requirement violated the equal protection clause of the state constitution and was tainted by racial bias. The Republican justices said the lower court got it wrong and voter ID should be enforced. The state Senate’s top leader now wants to pass another voter ID law next year, when the Supreme Court will be a Republican majority again.
North Carolina voter ID law had racially discriminatory intent, state Supreme Court says
The North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling that struck down the state’s 2018 voter ID law, agreeing with the lower court that it had been passed with the intent of targeting Black voters who were unlikely to vote for Republicans. “We hold that the...
