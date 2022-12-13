Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Phil’s Fish Market reopens and thrives
CASTROVILLE—Six months after moving from its iconic Moss Landing location, Phil’s Fish Market reopened in its new location in the heart of Castroville. The restaurant has gained a large following of loyal customers and an international reputation for its seafood dishes, most notably the cioppino—a seafood stew that can be served by the bowl or, for those feeding several people, in a bucket.
ravenreport.org
New Indian Restaurant in Redwood City – Aroma House!
The San Francisco Bay Area is known for its ethnic and culinary diversity. Food from all corners of the world can be found close by in many different parts of the Bay Area. And recently, in late July 2022, a new restaurant opened. It goes by the name “Aroma House”, and it specializes in Indian and Nepalese cuisine.
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
montereycountyweekly.com
Phil’s Fish Market is gone from Moss Landing, and Phil DiGirolamo is happy.
It’s a Friday afternoon and the dining room is in motion. Guests find tables as others leave, amounting to a full house over an extended lunch rush. Outside people follow GPS beacons, their cell phones leading them around the corner toward the restaurant entrance. Meanwhile, an SUV rolls carefully...
Former SF anchor Frank Somerville publicly opens up about arrest, KTVU exit
"I was just totally stuck."
thesfnews.com
3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO—A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, December 17, at around 3:39 a.m. It was centered less than a mile northeast of El Cerrito with a depth of 3.6 miles according to reports. USGS measured the quake at 4.0 at first but was remeasured. A temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area and was felt most strongly in Berkeley.
Paradise Post
$11 for a head of California lettuce? Here’s what’s behind the shortage causing ‘outrageous’ prices
Don’t look now — the price of lettuce is soaring across the Bay Area. It’s $5.99 for a head of romaine at Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto. Nearly $10 for little gem lettuce at Draeger’s Market in Los Altos. And a whopping $10.99 for iceberg at Piedmont Grocery in Oakland.
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
Chinese developer with multiple San Jose projects arrested
The head of a China-based development firm with major land holdings in San Jose has been arrested on allegations of using bribery and kickbacks to gain development approvals in San Francisco. Zhang Li, whose Z&L Properties has two long-stalled development projects in San Jose, was detained in London on Nov....
Missing Petaluma woman found safe in San Francisco, police say
A Petaluma woman with dementia who had been missing since Tuesday has been found safe in San Francisco, police said Thursday night.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Paradise Post
Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
Heart found in Santa Cruz, coroner confirms remains were ‘not human’
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Cruz residents were startled by a strange scene on Ocean Street when a coroner’s van arrived and collected what some witnesses believed were human remains, including a heart. Investigators with the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office collected the heart and other remains at 10:45 a.m. Thursday for further examination […]
KRON4
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu
Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
Why no one is buying downtown San Francisco's luxury condos
A startling number of luxury units in San Francisco's most opulent buildings are sitting empty. Here's why, according to a market expert.
Deadly San Jose pedestrian crash on southbound 101, CHP says
At least one person is dead after a car vs pedestrian crash on southbound Highway 101 in San Jose Friday morning.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
sfstandard.com
Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco
San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
11-year-old boy missing, last seen Thursday night
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night and is considered at-risk because of his age. Zae’yanti Morris was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 52nd Street. Police said it is unknown what the child was last […]
