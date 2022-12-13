ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
pajaronian.com

Phil’s Fish Market reopens and thrives

CASTROVILLE—Six months after moving from its iconic Moss Landing location, Phil’s Fish Market reopened in its new location in the heart of Castroville. The restaurant has gained a large following of loyal customers and an international reputation for its seafood dishes, most notably the cioppino—a seafood stew that can be served by the bowl or, for those feeding several people, in a bucket.
CASTROVILLE, CA
ravenreport.org

New Indian Restaurant in Redwood City – Aroma House!

The San Francisco Bay Area is known for its ethnic and culinary diversity. Food from all corners of the world can be found close by in many different parts of the Bay Area. And recently, in late July 2022, a new restaurant opened. It goes by the name “Aroma House”, and it specializes in Indian and Nepalese cuisine.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
thesfnews.com

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO—A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, December 17, at around 3:39 a.m. It was centered less than a mile northeast of El Cerrito with a depth of 3.6 miles according to reports. USGS measured the quake at 4.0 at first but was remeasured. A temblor was felt throughout the Bay Area and was felt most strongly in Berkeley.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area

(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
EL CERRITO, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA
Paradise Post

Two more Bay Area deaths linked to cold weather

Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV and flu

Health officials issue new guidance for COVID, RSV …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. SF workers protest in day 3 of nationwide Starbucks …. KRON4's Gayle Ong reports. PG&E: Most customers can expect average increase …. KRON4's Rob Nesbitt reports. New FBI hate crimes report shows attacks on the rise, …
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Motorcyclist killed in early morning crash in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Cruz early Saturday morning. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:48 a.m. on Water Street, west of North Branciforte Avenue, according to the CHP. The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as a 54-year-old man […]
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sfstandard.com

Five Shootings in One Night of Violence on Streets of San Francisco

San Francisco police are investigating five shootings in one night of violence. The Monday night and early Tuesday morning shootings are unrelated, and none of the victims have died, police said. Shooting one happened at 8:13 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Grafton Avenue in Ingleside. The suspect shot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

11-year-old boy missing, last seen Thursday night

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are searching for an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday night and is considered at-risk because of his age. Zae’yanti Morris was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of 52nd Street. Police said it is unknown what the child was last […]
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy