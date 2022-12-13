ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the carolers were on horses. A group of residents held the second annual Caroling on Horseback through Cross Plains event. Neighbors were invited to join the group on foot or horseback as they walked through the village singing and spreading holiday cheer.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Public Library introduces interactive library exhibit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for fun indoor activities for kids during their winter breaks? The Beloit Public Library (BPL) will introduce December 27 a special exhibit to keep the fun going into winter break. BPL said it would be the first stop in the U.S. for a “Donkey Hodie”...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Community members celebrate annual Menorah lighting

Mazomanie man battle back from heart surgery to break powerlifting record. Many would call serious weightlifting a young man’s game. Mike Love is not one of those people, and his road to reaching record-breaking heights was anything but easy as he pursued a goal he set before a heart attack and one he is still working towards after heart surgery.
MAZOMANIE, WI
nbc15.com

Cross Plains first responders fight house fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cross Plains emergency responders fought a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home, Dane County Dispatch said. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 4 p.m. and Cross Plains Fire Department and Police Departments responded to Gil’s Way to fight the structure fire.
CROSS PLAINS, WI
nbc15.com

Weekend Events: Holiday edition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the final weekend before Hanukkah and Christmas, you may be looking for some festive weekend fun. Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to share a few suggestions. Highlights include: PJs and Pancakes with Santa and ice skating...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie holds annual light show

Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim. Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Holiday Tunes in the Terminal returns to Dane County Regional Airport

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re flying out of Madison for the holidays, expect to hear classic Christmas carols live at the airport. The Dane County Regional Airport is bringing back “Holiday Tunes in the Terminal” in person after performances went virtual during the pandemic. Today’s performance featured a free “sing-along” opportunity lead by a music teacher.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison graduates celebrate at 2022 winter commencement ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 1,300 students celebrated their academic achievements at UW-Madison’s 2022 winter commencement ceremony Sunday morning. An estimated 1,258 graduates attended the ceremony, and the university anticipates awarding 1,758 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in total this winter. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin took the stage...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim

Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices. University of Wisconsin Media Ethics Professor Kathleen Bartzen Culver said security concerns arise due to the exponential popularity of TikTok.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Lisa Cone is living with a rare genetic lung disease and is mentally preparing to undergo a double lung transplant. At birth, the 41-year-old DeForest resident was given six months to live. Lisa beat those odds, but she is still fighting for survival as she readies for a double lung transplant.
DEFOREST, WI

