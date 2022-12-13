Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"Amy ChristieMadison, WI
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Group of Cross Plains residents carol through village on horseback
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains community sang Christmas carols in a unique fashion Sunday afternoon; the carolers were on horses. A group of residents held the second annual Caroling on Horseback through Cross Plains event. Neighbors were invited to join the group on foot or horseback as they walked through the village singing and spreading holiday cheer.
Beloit Public Library introduces interactive library exhibit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Looking for fun indoor activities for kids during their winter breaks? The Beloit Public Library (BPL) will introduce December 27 a special exhibit to keep the fun going into winter break. BPL said it would be the first stop in the U.S. for a “Donkey Hodie”...
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
Community members celebrate annual Menorah lighting
Cross Plains first responders fight house fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cross Plains emergency responders fought a fire that started Sunday afternoon at a home, Dane County Dispatch said. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 4 p.m. and Cross Plains Fire Department and Police Departments responded to Gil’s Way to fight the structure fire.
Mazomanie man battle back from heart surgery to break powerlifting record
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many would call serious weightlifting a young man’s game. Mike Love is not one of those people, and his road to reaching record-breaking heights was anything but easy as he pursued a goal he set before a heart attack and one he is still working towards after heart surgery.
Weekend Events: Holiday edition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we head into the final weekend before Hanukkah and Christmas, you may be looking for some festive weekend fun. Destination Madison’s Rob Gard sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to share a few suggestions. Highlights include: PJs and Pancakes with Santa and ice skating...
Sun Prairie holds annual light show
Holiday Tunes in the Terminal returns to Dane County Regional Airport
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re flying out of Madison for the holidays, expect to hear classic Christmas carols live at the airport. The Dane County Regional Airport is bringing back “Holiday Tunes in the Terminal” in person after performances went virtual during the pandemic. Today’s performance featured a free “sing-along” opportunity lead by a music teacher.
Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Madison creator, media expert weigh in on TikTok bans on state devices
UW-Madison graduates celebrate at 2022 winter commencement ceremony
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 1,300 students celebrated their academic achievements at UW-Madison’s 2022 winter commencement ceremony Sunday morning. An estimated 1,258 graduates attended the ceremony, and the university anticipates awarding 1,758 doctoral, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in total this winter. Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin took the stage...
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
Fmr. Dane Co. deputy pleads guilty for unfounded Festge Park attack claim
Wisconsin sausage shop recalls ham, bacon and pork products
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is recalling nine packaged meat products sold at stores and farmers’ markets in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection says the food may be adulterated -- meaning it may be contaminated or doesn’t meet legal standards -- and could result in serious health consequences. No illnesses have been reported by customers. The problem was discovered during a routine inspection by the state.
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
DeForest woman prepares for double lung transplant
DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Lisa Cone is living with a rare genetic lung disease and is mentally preparing to undergo a double lung transplant. At birth, the 41-year-old DeForest resident was given six months to live. Lisa beat those odds, but she is still fighting for survival as she readies for a double lung transplant.
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
