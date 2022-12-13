ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

live5news.com

West Ashley library closes temporarily

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A library in West Ashley temporarily closed on Saturday for ongoing renovations. The renovations at the West Ashley Library, located at 45 Windermere Blvd., are expected to take several months to complete. The library will receive an interior refresh, including new paint, carpet and furniture,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Hundreds of bikes handed out at N. Charleston giveaway

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, along with the North Charleston Police Department, hosted their second annual Christmas toy and bike giveaway in North Charleston Sunday. Hundreds of bikes were given away on a first-come, first-serve basis. A large line surrounded the block as members of the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Stuck bridge impacted Sunday afternoon traffic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The bridge that connects West Ashley to downtown Charleston was closed for over an hour Sunday afternoon. Charleston Police were called at 3:39 p.m. about the Ashley River Memorial Bridge being stuck. The bridge had just opened for two passing sailboats. Officers responded to the area...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

7 adults displaced by Mt. Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says seven adults are without their home after a Sunday fire. Firefighter responded to the 2100 block of Rifle Range Rd. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a one-story house with heavy black smoke. The department says one person had to be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

New donation opportunity coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Monday morning, Charleston city leaders will announce the arrival of the ‘Light Of the World’ mobile Giving Machines- an innovative way to donate to the Charleston homeless community. These bright red, mobile giving machines give families the opportunity to not only select how they...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night. Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Mount Pleasant storage facility fire under control, official says

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Fire Department says a Sunday night fire at a storage facility is under control. Crews originally received a report about a fire at a fast-food restaurant. When they arrived, they did not see a fire. However, firefighters say they did notice a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

6 displaced, 4 units damaged in Daniel Island condo fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a Friday fire at a Daniel Island condo. The Charleston Fire Department was called to the Pier View Condos on Pier View Street at 11:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived and saw a fire on the outside of the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Folly Beach to host first Chanukah celebration

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach is celebrating the start of Chanukah with a brand new event. The first-ever Chanukah in Folly River Park will be held Sunday night on Center Street. Event organizer Nadine Vogel says the event will feature live music, a six-foot menorah...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
live5news.com

CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they want to help people get around town this Christmas. In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

International African American Museum delays opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum in Charleston has announced they are delaying their grand opening. The museum says it was originally set to open the weekend of Jan. 21, 2023, however officials say they’ll revisit the opening plans next year due to challenges regarding the building’s humidity and temperature controls.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

15th annual Chanukah in the Square set for Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers say South Carolina’s largest annual Jewish event is taking place Sunday. The 15th annual Chanukah in the Square will happen at Marion Square in downtown Charleston. This year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations and children’s activities, according to a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Free concert organizers partner with nonprofit to give back

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A free Christmas concert with Easton Corbin on Sunday was part of WEZL’s Kindness Crews-aide and gave back to a nonprofit organization. A portion of the profit from the food and beverage vendors was donated to Jean Angels, a nonprofit working to bring laundry services to members of the homeless community.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

