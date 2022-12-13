Grace Frohling's focus infuses personality of USD's Final Four volleyball team

USD's Grace Frohling (11) hits with a focus that has made her a vital part of the Toreros' ride to the NCAA Final Four. (Meg McLaughlin/U-T)

Grace Frohling is the University of San Diego volleyball team’s version of Rodin’s The Thinker. Her default expression is no expression at all. Eyes pierced in concentration. Brow furrowed. Mind locked.

“She’s just a very focused player,” said teammate Katie Lukes. “We say it feels like she’s computing and calculating the game.”

“I think she’s very observant,” said head coach Jennifer Petrie. “She takes a lot in.”

USD’s remarkable season reaches its zenith come 4 p.m. Thursday when the 30-1, third-ranked Toreros, winners of 27 straight, take on No. 1 Texas (26-1) in the first match of the NCAA Final Four at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb.

ACC rivals Louisville (30-2) and Pitt (31-3) meet in the other semifinal.

A 6-foot-5 opposite hitter who was born in Oklahoma but moved to Los Angeles for high school, Frohling, a senior, is one of the main reasons for USD’s success. She was named West Coast Conference freshman of the year in 2019 and has earned first team All-WCC honors all four years of her career.

Her opposite position means she lines up opposite setter Gabby Blossom and does the bulk of her net damage on the right side of the net.

Across from her is where Lukes camps out. Lukes led USD in kills 417 and was named the WCC player of the year.

Frohling finished second on the team in kills (348). Mix in 6-4 middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, 6-3 outside hitter Breana Edwards, with setter Blossom deftly distributing the ball and you have the secret to USD’s success.

There’s firepower across the floor, and with Blossom accurately setting the ball from everywhere on the floor, opposing blockers don’t know where to dart about the net.

“To have a terminal opposite hitter (one who ends points) is a very unique attribute,” said Petrie. “There’s not a lot of programs across the country that get that much production out of that position. She terminates the point.”

While Frohling is 6-5 and does the bulk of her damage pounding ball to the floor, she’s hardly a one-trick pony. She leads the team in aces (34) and does defensive work as well.

“She’s very mobile, agile,” said Petrie. “She can hit the floor well. She’s a good floor defender. She’s quick, has foot speed. And she’s a great jumper.”

As for being labeled contemplative and serious, Frohling says the description fits, to an extent.

“I’ve definitely been more vocal and loud this year,” she said. “I’m a pretty calm player most of the time. I think I’ve found a way to still have that calmness and steadiness, yet still be excited. One way is pouring that (emotion) into other people. I might get a kill and yell but I love doing it when someone else does something good.

“But I am pretty calculated.”

Said Petrie, “When she speaks, people listen.”

Or as Lukes put it, “I think she’s very strategic the way she plays. She has laser-focused eyes.”

At 6-5, Frohling isn’t self-conscious about her height. There’s no slouching of the shoulders. She carries herself every bit of 6 feet, 5 inches.

She lives in Pacific Beach and can feel eyes locking onto when she strolls along the boardwalk or on the weekend when she’s out and about.

“I think I’ve turned it into, ‘Look at me. I’m going to strut through it. I know you’re going to watch me,’ ” said Frohling. "I know it’s there. I don’t engage it too much. It’s going to happen. I just turn it into something that’s fun for me.

“Honestly, sometimes it boosts my confidence. I don’t know what they’re thinking, but I might as well assume it’s positive.”

“A lot of people are very forward and ask, ‘How tall are you?’ ” said Petrie. “She doesn’t shy away from that. She carries herself very poised, with grace.”

Frohling will not return to USD for a fifth COVID season but instead will embark on a professional career in Europe.

“I’m ready for my next chapter,” she said.

Petrie not only understands but endorses Frohling playing for money.

“She has an opportunity to go play professionally,” said the head coach. “With her skills, I’d want to do that, too.”

As to what it will take to beat Texas, Frohling turns technical. She talks about the importance of receiving serve and passing well.

Lukes talks about the mental side of the equation.

“Just to be able to adapt during the game,” she said. “(Texas) is a great team. To be able to make changes, stay in it, not let 18,000 people (the arena seats 17,500) get into your head.

“I think we're good at staying at it. It’s just us in the gym.”

Norcross is a freelance writer.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .