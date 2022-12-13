30-year-old soldier killed in Fort Stewart shooting from Plum

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/12) 03:40

A soldier who was shot and killed at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Monday has been identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman.

Hillman, 30, was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who had joined the Army in February 2015, the Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office said in a statement. In July 2021, Hillman was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, also known as the Spartan Brigade, which is based out of Fort Stewart.

An undated photo of Sgt. Nathan Hillman in uniform. Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

Monday's shooting took place inside the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex on the military base, which is located near the city of Hinesville. Law enforcement arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. local time. A suspect was taken into custody, but their identity has not yet been released. No information on a motive has been shared, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

"On Monday morning, the Spartan family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way," Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the Spartan Brigade, said in a statement. "With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted families and soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division."

Hillman's home of record, the public affairs office said, was Plum, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Pittsburgh. He had had one deployment to Afghanistan, and had been awarded two Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, and the Air Assault Badge.