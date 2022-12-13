ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J.R. Parsons
5d ago

I will never join this "man's bandwagon"! In under 2 years he has brought misery down onto this country and taken away a hope for a decent future for many of us. As a senior and retired any savings we struggled putting away is quickly dwindling away and not for hopes and dreams we had. Many others, I'm sure are feeling the pinch.....old and young alike. His bandwagon is like Cinderella's carriage, at the midnight hour it all goes poof!

cind119
5d ago

Isn't it amazing that they consider it a " win" for him when he destroys the economy, morality, the military, and the middle class?

Beverly Thompson
5d ago

his goals destroy the economy, sex Ed for kindergarten class,make military woke,no middle-class, open borders for new set of voters. mission accomplished.

