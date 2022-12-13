Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Japanese Chipmaker Renesas to Reopen Beijing Plant
TOKYO (Reuters) -Renesas Electronics Corp said it will restart work on Tuesday at its Beijing chip plant that was closed because of COVID-19 infections, ending one of the first suspensions by a major foreign manufacturer. Renesas, the world's leading maker of automobile chips, said on Monday it was making up...
US News and World Report
China's Economic Output to Exceed 120 Trln Yuan in 2022 -Party Official
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's economic output is likely to exceed 120 trillion yuan ($17.2 trillion) this year, state media quoted a senior Chinese Communist Party official as saying on Saturday. COVID-induced disruptions, weaker demand at home and abroad, and a property downturn have brought headwinds to the world's second-largest economy...
China's economy plunged before major Covid policy shift. A rebound may be months away
The end of pandemic restrictions in China will eventually usher in a strong economic rebound as the country learns to live with the Covid virus, according to economists, even as a slew of data showed business activity plummeting in November.
Taiwan to fine Foxconn for unauthorised China investment
TAIPEI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan's government said on Saturday it would fine Foxconn (2317.TW), the world's largest contract electronics maker, for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker even after the Taiwanese firm said it would be selling the stake.
US News and World Report
Rich Chinese Step up Hunt for Foreign Investment Bets to Mitigate Risks at Home
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Wealthy Chinese individuals are paring holdings of local securities and are increasingly looking at assets in the United States and elsewhere overseas - a trend that is set to gather pace in 2023, fund managers and industry sources said. Hit hard by losses this year, rich...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
"Explosion" of COVID cases in China not due to relaxed rules, WHO says
China is facing its biggest public health challenge since the start of the coronavirus pandemic more than three years ago. Nine days after the government abruptly abandoned its draconian "zero-COVID" policy, halting mandatory mass-testing and forcible quarantines, COVID-19 is once again spreading like wildfire across the vast country. On Friday, local media outlets within China's tightly controlled press reported some of the first fatalities blamed on COVID since the restrictions were lifted. Two former Chinese state media journalists died in Beijing, on December 8 and 15, according to the outlets. Both were men in their 70s. Official government agencies have...
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
US News and World Report
U.S. Safety Board to Probe Hawaiian Airlines Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it will probe a Hawaiian Airlines flight struck by severe turbulence that resulted in three dozen passenger and crew injuries. The flight departed Phoenix and was nearing Honolulu on Sunday when it was struck by severe turbulence, resulting in...
US News and World Report
Putin Lands in Belarus for Talks Amid Fears of New Assault on Ukraine
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Belarus on Monday along with his defence and foreign ministers, fanning fears in Kyiv that he intends to pressure his ex-Soviet ally to join a fresh ground offensive that would open a new front against Ukraine. Putin, whose troops have been driven back in...
Oil industry faces end of the road in California regardless of Newsom penalty on profits
Fossil fuel companies face an existential threat in California as the state shifts to a carbon neutral future.
msn.com
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
US News and World Report
'Bored Ape' NFT Startup Names Activision Operating Chief as CEO
(Reuters) -"Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard Inc's chief operating officer Daniel Alegre will join "Bored Ape" NFT maker Yuga Labs as its chief executive, the metaverse startup said on Monday. Alegre, who has served as operating chief at the videogame publisher since April 2020, will succeed Nicole Muniz as...
'Big Short' Michael Burry Sends an Alarming Warning to Investors
They wonder whether we are in a recession or we are heading towards a recession. What will this sharp slowdown in economic activity look like as companies have started pausing projects and suspending some investments. Their concern can be seen in the feverishness of the financial markets. The equity market...
Narendra Modi compared to Osama bin Laden as India and Pakistan exchange bitter war of words
India and Pakistan’s ministers exchanged strong words at the United Nations Security Council on Thursday as the representatives from the two rival neighbours traded accusations on supporting terror groups in the region.Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lashed out at his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar in New York on Thursday and said: “[I want to tell India] that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”“He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the...
US News and World Report
Special Report-Binance's Books Are a Black Box, Filings Show, as Crypto Giant Tries to Rally Confidence
LONDON (Reuters) - The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, is battling to shore up confidence after a surge in customer withdrawals and a steep drop in the value of its digital token. The exchange said it dealt with net outflows of around $6 billion over 72 hours last week "without...
Comments / 0