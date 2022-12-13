ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Serbia seeks return of its troops to Kosovo as tensions soar

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia on Thursday formally demanded that its security forces return to the breakaway former Serbian province of Kosovo, despite warnings from the West that such calls are unlikely to be accepted and only add to tensions in that part of the Balkans. Serbian President Aleksandar...
US News and World Report

Serbia to Request Permission to Deploy Its Troops in Kosovo

BELGRADE (Reuters) - The Serbian government will ask the NATO peacekeeper commander to allow the country to send up to 1,000 police and army personnel to Kosovo, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday. It is the first time Belgrade has requested to deploy troops in Kosovo since a United Nations...
The Associated Press

Kosovo leaders sign application request to join EU

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s leaders on Wednesday signed a formal application seeking the status of candidate for membership in the European Union amid a long-lasting dispute with neighboring Serbia, which immediately called on the bloc to cancel the process. Kosovo’s president, speaker and prime minister formally signed...
AFP

Maduro says Venezuela-Colombia border to completely reopen Jan. 1

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said Monday his country would fully reopen its land border with Colombia on January 1, completing a negotiating process that began in September with the two South American neighbors reestablishing diplomatic ties. The border was partially closed seven years ago and completely blocked three years ago, when Maduro broke off diplomatic ties after the previous Colombian government questioned his re-election, the legitimacy of which many countries, including the United States, have also doubted.
The Jewish Press

Iran Smuggles Venezuelan Gold to Pay for Lebanese Proxy Hezbollah

A confidential, internal document of the London-based Lloyds Marine Insurance Company warned its clients that the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, sent gold to Iran to pay for terrorist activities, Iran International reported Monday. The October 28 document was entitled “Illicit...
BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
CNBC

Two Americans and five Russians charged with running a smuggling network to obtain military technology and ammunition for Russia

Two American citizens and five Russian nationals were charged in a federal indictment with operating a military technology smuggling network. Three of the seven defendants are in custody, the Justice Department said. They include a suspected Russian intelligence service officer. Members of the so-called "Serniya network" allegedly created dozens of...
The Jewish Press

Fearing Assassination, Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas Leadership Flee Qatar for Duration of Mondial

The Hamas command has been in Doha, the capital of Qatar, since the terrorist leaders left Syria in 2010, at the start of the civil war there. But on Tuesday night, Kan 11 reported, citing sources in Gaza, that the most senior Hamas officials, from the leader Ismail Haniyeh on down, left Qatar at the start of the 2022 World Cup and will return to Doha only after the end of the tournament.

