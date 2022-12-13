CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals dug a big early hole, got out and now find themselves sitting atop the AFC North. The Bengals fell behind 17-0 late in the first half, but the Bucs turned the ball over on three straight third quarter drives after also botching a fake punt. That helped Cincinnati rally from a 17-3 halftime deficit for a 34-23 victory on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO