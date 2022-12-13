ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals part of feat not achieved in NFL's 103-year history

CINCINNATI (WKRC/AP) - Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay...
Bengals rally from 17-0 deficit to beat Bucs thanks to 4 second half takeaways

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals dug a big early hole, got out and now find themselves sitting atop the AFC North. The Bengals fell behind 17-0 late in the first half, but the Bucs turned the ball over on three straight third quarter drives after also botching a fake punt. That helped Cincinnati rally from a 17-3 halftime deficit for a 34-23 victory on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
