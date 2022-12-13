Read full article on original website
WRGB
City of Troy to use spotlights, pyrotechnics to evict around 10,000 crows from the city
TROY, NY (WRGB) — On Monday the City of Troy, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture will being evicting around 10,000 crows from within the city. Starting at around 3:30 PM dispersal efforts are intended to break up roosts of crows that have migrated to the area in the colder months.
WRGB
Sheriff's Office opens doors to help put gifts under Albany County Christmas trees
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Residents from all over Albany County had the opportunity to shop for free Christmas presents, all thanks to the Albany County Sheriff's Office. Multiple organizations pitched in by donating toys, to help struggling families put presents underneath their Christmas trees. We caught up with...
WRGB
City of Schenectady: differing opinion on snow removal cleanup
SCHENECTADY,NY (WRGB) — Upper Union Street neighborhood resident Deven Moore was one of many digging his car out Saturday after the snowstorm. "It was tough getting to work, I work in Albany, and i was late to work because the roads were so bad; it was around 6 o'clock. at night."
WRGB
Saratoga Co in need of driving volunteers for older adult program
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Department of Aging and Youth are in need of older adult volunteers to drive seniors to medical appointments. "In the city of Saratoga Springs, we have 5 day a week transportation for the general area. This would be for if someone lived up in Edinburgh or the town of Providence, Galway and they needed to get to Albany Med, St. Peter's, maybe an appointment in Troy," said Sandy Cross, Department director.
WRGB
Schenectady's snow removal emphasis put to the test by storm
Schenectady — If you live in Schenectady and have any complaints about the way your road has been plowed, Mayor Gary McCarthy says: "Call the mayor's office." As one of the first big snowstorms of the season impacts the Capital Region, Mayor McCarthy, along with the residents, hope that's not necessary. This comes after the City has worked to improve their response to storms over the past few years.
WRGB
National Grid opens warming shelters for thousands still without power following storm
National Grid turned the power back on for more than 80,000 people following the damaging winter storm on Friday, but thousands still remain without power. Ahead of the storm, the power company added more crew members to help restore service quickly and safely, doing so within hours in areas throughout Eastern and Northern New York. Heavy, wet snow made the biggest impacts, especially in the higher elevations, which received more than two feet of snow.
WRGB
Ending 62 county tour in NY, Schumer calling for federal fire grants to be renewed
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is completing a 62 county tour in NY, calling on the federal government to continue to send grants to federal firefighter grants. Schumer was in Saratoga Springs, home of the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, who received one of the...
WRGB
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Early moments of State Street fire that destroyed business, apartments
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — New tonight we’ve just received exclusive video of the start of the fire that destroyed a building on State Street in Schenectady last Saturday. It took less than 4 minutes from the initial flame to the entire building being engulfed at 1901 State Street. After the call came in, fire crews took just 3 minutes to respond. Yet, smoke filled the street, then the sky in Schenectady, seen for miles. 7 people who lived in apartments on the top floor were displaced, the bottom floor housing an e-bike and scooter business. The speed of the spread of the fire has Schenectady officials calling for residents to prioritize fire and lithium-ion battery safety.
WRGB
Elderly woman dead after Wynantskill house fire
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — One person is dead following a house fire Sunday morning in Wynantskill. According to the North Greenbush Fire Department the fire broke out shortly after 5:00 AM at 17 Bellemead St. in Wynantskill. Residents were woken up by smoke detectors and the strong odor of...
WRGB
Police identify 82-year-old woman who died in weekend fire
WYNANTSKILL, NY (WRGB) — North Greenbush Police say an 82-year-old woman has died following a house fire Sunday morning in Wynantskill. According to the North Greenbush Fire Department the fire broke out shortly after 5:00 AM at 17 Bellemead St. in Wynantskill. Residents were woken up by smoke detectors...
WRGB
Ready to hit the slopes? Maple Ski Ridge is open for the season
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Saturday was opening day for Maple Ski Ridge. General manager Marilyn Peterson said, “We are having a great time! Our instructors are out training today, we have customers coming in, and we are expecting a wonderful day. The new snow is beautiful, and we are very excited to be here.”
WRGB
Vigil honors memory of Kenneth White, eight years after his murder
ALBANY COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Sunday, the Capital Region remembers the life of a 5-year-old boy who was murdered on this day eight years ago. Kenneth White's body was found in a snowbank near his Albany County home, days after police were originally told he had been abducted. That...
WRGB
Two facing drug charges after Moreau traffic stop
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — Two people from Glens Falls each face charges, following a traffic stop in Moreau earlier this week. On December 13, at about 3:21 p.m., State Police out of Wilton barracks stopped a vehicle on State Route 9 in Moreau, NY, for a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation. The driver was identified as Christie L. Brown, 37, of Glens Falls, and the passenger as David A. Breault, 42, of Glens Falls. The investigation discovered a large smoking device containing cocaine and a bag containing felony-weight cocaine in the vehicle. Brown also was found to be in possession of heroin.
WRGB
Albany man accused of stealing U-Haul truck
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man is charged with possessing stolen property, accused of stealing a U-Haul truck out of Rotterdam. On Friday, at around 05:53 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a U-Haul truck traveling on Slingerland Street fail to stop at a stop sign. A check of the vehicle's registration showed the U-Haul to be stolen out of the Town of Rotterdam. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Zaire A. Daniels, 26.
WRGB
Search nets weapon, high-capacity magazines, drugs, ammo and cash
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the United States Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security found weapons, weapons parts, drugs, cash, and more during a search on Thursday. According to police, the agencies executed a warrant at a Guilderland home...
WRGB
Colonie Upsets Lansingburgh in Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament
Albany, NY (WRGB) — This weekend, we had the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Hudson Valley Community College. On Sunday night, we had the top ranked team in the state, undefeated Lansingburgh taking on Colonie. Colonie came to play. Number three Brandon Gordon was a beast. He was scoring...
WRGB
Albany Patroons' Coach Will Brown Steps Away From Role
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Breaking news from the Albany Patroons. In a team statement, Head Coach and General Manager Will Brown has announced that he will be stepping away from his roles ahead of the 2023 season. Brown led the 2022 Patroons to a 29-4 record, the best record...
WRGB
Former Siena Men's Basketball Head Coach Louis Orr has died
Albany, NY (WRGB) — We have some sad news out of the basketball world on Friday. Former basketball legend Louis Orr passed away earlier today at the age of 64 following a battle with cancer. Orr was the Siena Men's Basketball Head Coach during the 2000-2001 season, in which he led the Saints to a share of the MAAC regular season crown.
