Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El PasoLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
El Paso Declared a State of Emergency as Migrant Crisis will Increase in the Days AheadTom HandyEl Paso, TX
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Immigrants are entering Texas out of sewer manholesAsh JurbergTexas State
El Paso Gets Millions Paid Off Before Title 42 Ends in 5 DaysTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Las Palmas Medical Center staff to facilitate turkey donation to El Paso food bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — For the 10th consecutive year, employees of Las Palmas Medical Center volunteered to load turkeys onto a donation truck that will be given to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, a local nonprofit that works to combat the hunger crisis in the El Paso community.
KFOX 14
East El Paso school holds parade for kindergartner who beat cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — R.E.L. Washington Elementary School in east El Paso held a special hallway parade for kindergartner Aiyanna Tarin to celebrate her victory in beating cancer. Students and staff line the hallways ringing bells while Tarin and her family walked through the center. The bells, including...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans reflect on migrants sleeping on the streets around corner from WinterFest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — With the Christmas holiday fast approaching, celebrations are ramping up in the Borderland. However, it’s a very different story for the hundreds of migrants, both young and old, who are camped out in El Paso’s streets amid the latest massive migrant surge.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department search for car-jacking suspect
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department needs your help searching for a man who attempted to hijack a car with a person still inside in the Upper Valley. The incident happened on Monday, December 5th around 4:30 in the afternoon. According to the El Paso...
KFOX 14
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian in El Paso's lower valley
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police are responding to a deadly motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian. It happened Sunday night at around 9 p.m. The incident happened on 9251 North Loop in the lower valley. Police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital...
KFOX 14
30th Annual Greater El Paso Football Showcase
El Paso, TEXAS — Athletes from across the borderland had the opportunity to play one last game before moving onto college. The 30th annual Greater El Paso Football showcase All-star-game took place Saturday morning. Residents took to the Student Activities Complex located on 1300 Joe Battle Blvd to watch...
KFOX 14
Mayor Oscar Leeser declares a state of emergency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mayor Oscar Leeser held a migrant crisis update at a press conference Saturday afternoon where he declared a state of emergency for the city of El Paso. Mayor Leeser said he would make a declaration if he felt that the situation would either be...
KFOX 14
Court document: Father, son slapped during robbery of migrant group at El Paso bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A newly released court document revealed more information about the two men accused of robbing four migrants at the Greyhound Bus Station in downtown El Paso. Police arrested 49 -year-old Guillermo Hernandez of Las Cruces, New Mexico and 27 -year old Jaime Ramon Guerrero...
KFOX 14
Crash on Paisano at San Francisco caused by ice on bridge; all lanes closed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews responded to a crash in downtown El Paso on Paisano Drive east at San Francisco Avenue. Officials said the crash was caused due to ice on the bridge. The crash caused all lanes to close, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
KFOX 14
One person killed in pedestrian crash in Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, one person was killed Friday night on Doniphan Drive and Redd Road. The crash involved a pedestrian according to EPPD. Special Traffic Investigations were on the scene. No further details were provided. Please continue to check our...
KFOX 14
TxDOT receives funds to improve transit for seniors, people with disabilities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new grant given to the Texas Department of Transportation could help make it easier for those who don’t have access to transportation. The $11 million in funding from the Federal Transit Administration will be distributed to 25 cities in Texas to help improve transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
KFOX 14
Mayor: 'We felt that it's proper time today to call a state of emergency'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — For weeks now both Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said there was no reason to declare a state of emergency to address the migrant crisis at our border. Today in a press conference Leeser believed migrant arrivals are no...
KFOX 14
NMSU men's basketball plays home game since police report detailed Albuquerque shootout
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Several fans trickled into the Pan American on Sunday to watch the NMSU men's basketball team play against Northern New Mexico. That was their first home game since a police report and surveillance video showed how a deadly shootout involving NMSU player Mike Peake and a UNM student unfolded in Albuquerque.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans decide 3 City Council races in runoff election
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The runoff election for El Paso City Council seats in districts 1, 6, and 8 took place on Saturday. Candidates from these districts were forced to go to a runoff election after they didn't receive 50 percent of voter approval in the election in November.
KFOX 14
El Pasoans wake up early to watch World Cup with the Locomotives at Union Draft House
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — With the World Cup kick-off at 8 a.m. Sunday morning one might think such an early game might stop people from heading out to watch the soccer match. However, fans filled up the Union Draft House on the west side of El Paso to...
KFOX 14
El Paso police officer accused of indecency with a child, invasive visual recording
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso police officer has been charged with indecency with a child and invasive visual recording. Police arrested 28-year-old Gilberto H. Silva who is a 3-year veteran. Officials said special investigations unit investigated an allegation of invasive visual recording that happened on May...
KFOX 14
34-year-old woman shot, killed by 17-year old in south El Paso, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police said a 17-year-old boy shot and killed a 34-year-old woman in a family violence incident in south El Paso Friday night. The 17-year-old is not in custody, according to officer Adrian Cisneros. Cisneros said they did not have information about the...
KFOX 14
Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police officials arrested a man in connection to a deadly hit-and-run bicyclist crash in east El Paso on Tuesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar. El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of...
KFOX 14
Governor appointed DA Bill Hicks to transfer private cases before taking office oath
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s former district attorney may officially be out of the office however there are some procedural steps in place before the next district attorney can take over. Bill Hicks was appointed as El Paso’s new district attorney by Governor Greg Abbott on...
KFOX 14
What you should know when using 'buy now, pay later'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — When shopping online, consumers are oftentimes met with a "buy now, pay later" option that allows them to purchase items and make payments over time. While this may be a convenient option, there are some things consumers should be careful of when using the...
Comments / 0