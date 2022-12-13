Inside the daunting hunt for the ingredients of fentanyl and meth

Read full article on original website
Related
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Brittney Griner just spoke out for the first time since she was freed from Russian custody and says the last 10 months have been ‘a battle at every turn’
Last week, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to the U.S. after being detained in Russia for 10 months over drug charges. “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference announcing her return. Griner was sentenced...
Houston Chronicle
Australia's foreign minister to meet counterpart in China
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Monday she will meet with her counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing this week as Australia and China mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. China's Foreign Ministry said the visit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and will include...
Houston Chronicle
The players saved this World Cup, but soccer deserves so much better
There's an old saying in sports that is usually directed at the Olympics: "Only the athletes save the games." It's an accurate shot at the never-ending corruption of the International Olympic Committee, which is exposed time and time again with no end in sight. The same can certainly be said...
Houston Chronicle
Facing blackouts and Iranian-made drones, Ukrainian Jews urge Israel to help
KYIV, Ukraine - When Russia invaded Ukraine, the homeland of his parents and grandparents, David felt obligated to leave Israel and fight against Vladimir Putin, the man he views as a modern Hitler. After praying on a recent Shabbat in Kyiv's oldest synagogue, David, 56, said he was proud to...
Houston Chronicle
Latin Americans rally behind Messi - but not Argentina
BOGOTÁ, Colombia - When the subject of Argentina comes up, Jimmy Becerra, like many Latin Americans, rolls his eyes. The stereotypes about the South American country - and especially its soccer fans - have been handed down through the generations in this part of the world, including in Becerra's family: The Argentines are arrogant, the 35-year-old Uber driver said. They think they're superior to the rest of their continent. In soccer, he said, they're insufferable.
Comments / 0