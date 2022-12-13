MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials say nobody was hurt after a fire broke out in their home on Saturday. Emergency crews were called just after 12 p.m. to the 2500 block of W. Ewing Avenue on reports of a fire in the back of a house. Fortunately, officials say the residents of the house were able to get out before the fire spread.

