Morgantown Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Grant Avenue on Nov. 28. At the scene, firefighters believed it appeared the blaze started on this mattress. According to court documents, the investigation revealed an incendiary fire, pointing to arson. Further investigation revealed Todd William Riley Jr., 25, of Morgantown, had allegedly “made multiple threats to burn down the apartment.”

Morgantown police and fire marshals filed charges against a Morgantown man in relation to a Nov. 28 fire at a Grant Avenue apartment. The Morgantown Fire Department responded to the fire

