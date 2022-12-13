Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Dec. 16
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses the Secure Act’ impact on Roth beneficiaries. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
Tow truck driver remembered by family and friends
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local man who passed away last week in an automobile accident was remembered today. Charles “Corky” Hicks passed away last Friday in an automobile accident. Hicks was 68. Hicks was a tow truck driver for Ervin’s towing in Morgantown. He worked there for...
WDTV
Salem holds parade followed by Christmas in Depot Park
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - The community gathered on Main Street in Salem for a Christmas parade. Different groups around the area came together to celebrate the holiday season. After the parade there was hot chocolate, cookies, pictures with Santa, and live Christmas music for everyone to enjoy. Mayor of Salem...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mariah from the Lewis-Upshur Animal Facility joined First at 4 on Friday. She brought Gouda, an 8-month-old cat, with her and talked about several cats that are up for adoption and how the facility looks to expand. You can watch the full interview above and watch...
WDTV
William A. Spears Jr.
Mr. William A. Spears Jr, 78 years of age passed away at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born October 2, 1944, the son of the late William Arthur and Ella Grace Kyle Spears. He was preceded in death by his first wife Patricia Ann Maurer Spears on December 13, 1999.
WDTV
Bobbie Conrad Keith
Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV. After graduating from Roosevelt Wilson High School in 1946, he went...
WDTV
George Michael McDonald, II
George Michael McDonald, II, 53, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 15, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, OH, on June 11, 1969, the only child of the late George Michael McDonald and Pamela Joy (Postlewait) McDonald. He is survived by two daughters, Alexandria McDonald and her fiancé...
WDTV
Ski season kicks off at Canaan Valley
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The ski area at Canaan Valley Resort is officially open for the season. Crews spent weeks preparing the resort’s 47 trails, making sure the slopes were ready for opening weekend. Mark Moody, marketing coordinator, said thousands of people are expected over the first few...
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Preston County home, stabbing man
TERRA ALTA, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after officers said he broke into a Preston County home and stabbed a man. Deputies were dispatched to a home on E. Washington Ave. in Terra Alta around midnight on Friday regarding a suspicious man trying to break in, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
WVU Fall 2022 Commencement preview
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 fall semester is at an end for West Virginia University students. While some will be continuing their schooling others will be finding a different hill to climb. Commencement for WVU is happening Saturday where more than 2,000 students will be taking the next steps...
WDTV
All eyes on winter system at week’s end
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first half of the week will be calm with increasing temperatures under high pressure. An impactful system pushes rain into the region on Thursday, and with a cold front passage (likely early Friday), temperatures will rapidly drop, winds will gust at 40+mph, and rain will transition to snow. Snow totals are still very up in the air at this time, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on this system. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
Clarksburg swears in new interim city manager, deputy chief
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Webber and Steve Pulice were sworn in Friday at the Clarksburg Council Chambers. Jason Webber was a Lieutenant and the Commander of Investigations for the Clarksburg Police Department and served for nearly 23 years prior to the promotion. He got promoted to Deputy Chief. Steve...
WDTV
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
WDTV
NCWV Airport sees record-breaking number of travelers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Recently, the North Central West Virginia Airport revealed that it had set a new record for most passengers in a calendar year. The announcement from CKB comes with the entire month of December still needing to be figured into the equation. Through 11 months, counting flights...
Comments / 0