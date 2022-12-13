Walmart is inching closer to expanding its drone delivery service into six states by the end of the year. Drone delivery by DroneUp is now available for some customers in the Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth and Tampa, Fla. markets. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from four stores local to Phoenix—two each in the Arizona towns of Glendale and Peoria. Tampa-area shoppers can opt to receive drone delivery from seven Florida stores in Clermont, New Port Richey, Valrico, Winter Haven, Brandon and Tampa. And around the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, the deliveries will come from 11 stores across eight municipalities, including Dallas,...

