19 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 19 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health tapped VisiQuate Dec. 15 to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Here are 10 hospitals or health systems that recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a revenue cycle Epic application manager. 2. Beebe Healthcare, based in Lewes, Del.,...
35+ healthcare bankruptcies in 2022
Becker's has reported on at least 19 hospitals or health systems in 2022 that either filed for bankruptcy, closed or announced plans to close, while a Dec. 5 report from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows 35 corporate healthcare bankruptcies as of Nov. 30. Overall, 340 companies filed for bankruptcy in...
Memorial Hermann Health System invests in Cedar
Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System, which comprises 17 hospitals, has become a strategic investor in Cedar, a digital health billing startup valued at $3.2 billion. Cedar said it aims to transform the patient financial experience by empowering individuals to easily and affordably pursue the care they need. Its digital portfolio is designed to facilitate financial interactions throughout the patient journey, from appointment confirmation and price estimates pre-service to final payment post-service.
The advice 8 hospital CEOs remember most
The Corner Office series asks healthcare leaders to answer questions about their life in and outside the office. In each interview, leaders share the piece of advice they remember most clearly. Here are answers collected by Becker's Hospital Review since March. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 9:. 1. Diane Poirot was named chief human resources officer of Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville. 2. John Kueven, RN, was named president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. 3. Tracy Vardeman, is...
Former CommonSpirit, Jefferson Health digital chief joins managed care company
The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.
5 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Medical City Green Oaks Hospital (Dallas) 3. Summa Rehabilitation Hospital (Akron, Ohio) 4....
Vermont health system invests $6M in employee housing
Burlington-based University of Vermont Health Network is investing $6 million in a new apartment building for employee housing, Seven Days VT reported Dec. 15. One of the buildings will hold 120 apartments and includes a childcare center. The new construction will be located not far from another apartment complex which UVM Medical helped build in March and has 61 units.
3 health systems implementing telehealth programs
Becker's has reported on three hospitals or health systems implementing telehealth programs since Dec. 7:. Chapel Hill-based UNC Health's integrative medicine clinic has expanded to allow patients to conduct virtual visits. Tuscaloosa-based University of Alabama Medical Center partnered with digital health company Ceras to monitor patients 65 and older with...
Viewpoint: When healthcare loses the most
We lose a lot when dehumanization in healthcare occurs in any direction. The past two years have been a test for people, an expedited trial as we all learned more about ourselves — our strengths, limits, fears and heartstrings. There are as many findings and results from this big...
Tampa General to launch concierge medicine center, hires physician
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the U.S. with 1,040 licensed beds, is launching a concierge practice based in Jupiter, Fla., and has hired its first physician for the facility. For a flat fee, some of the features of the new service include same-day or next-day...
Viewpoint: President of hospital where nurse called 911 is changing his tone
Chad Melton, the president of Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center, was fairly quiet when the hospital began showing signs of crisis this fall — a nurse calling 911, a preliminary denial of accreditation — but now, "he seems to be hitting his stride," according to Kitsap Sun columnist Niran Al-Agba, MD.
3 subvariants expand their dominance to 76% of cases: 10 CDC notes
As researchers continue to test the efficacy of the bivalent boosters and COVID-19 treatments, about 3 in 4 COVID-19 infections are from omicron subvariants BQ.1.1, BQ.1 and XBB, CDC data shows. Ten findings:. Variants. 1. Based on projections for the week ending Dec. 17, the CDC estimates that BQ.1.1 accounts...
Minnesota health system rebrands as part of affiliation with CentraCare
A rural Minnesota health system is rebranding as part of its affiliation with St. Cloud, Minn.-based CentraCare. Benson-based Swift County Benson Health Services will be renamed CentraCare — Benson starting Jan. 1. Patients will notice the change on medical bills, when calling the health system's hospital or clinic, or logging into their Epic EHR MyChart patient portal.
Northside Hospital expansion to create 3,000 jobs
Lawrenceville, Ga.-based Northside Hospital Gwinnet's 17-story expansion project is set to create 3,000 jobs, Atlanta Business Chronicle reported Dec. 19. The project is expected to be completed by 2025. As of 2020, the hospital's 5,000 employees made it the third-largest employer in Gwinnett County, and local business leaders project that the jobs created by the expansion project will help attract and retain companies in the area.
Shuttered Ohio hospital could reopen as medical mall
Massillon, Ohio-based Affinity Medical Center, a 156-bed hospital that closed in 2018, could soon reopen as a medical mall, The Independent reported Dec. 19. MediShield Solutions, a personal protective equipment provider is renovating the facility so that several medical services could be provided in the space by spring 2024. The...
Oracle Cerner moves annual conference from Kansas City to Las Vegas
Oracle Cerner plans to move its annual conference to Las Vegas from its longtime home in Kansas City, Mo., The Kansas City Star reported Dec. 15. The former Cerner Health Conference will be integrated into Oracle's annual event starting in 2023, according to the report. The gathering brought about $18 million and 14,000 people to Kansas City each year since 2007.
