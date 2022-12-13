ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners

Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement

BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
SCOTT CITY, MO
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about different types of scams. One scam tells people there is a missing child, elderly, or animal. Other scams adverstise cheap houses for rent. Ask others to share the info, and once it...
kbsi23.com

2 men face charges after Scott City police find drugs in home

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two men face drug charges after the Scott City Police Department served a search warrant at a home. Officers from the Scott City Police Department obtained and served a search warrant at 2507 James Street in Scott City on Dec. 15 at 7:26 p.m. The warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation for illegal narcotics.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Mounds Head Start Program receives toys from donor

MOUNDS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Head Start Program near Mounds received a bundle of toys for the children. Mr. Lawrence, a neighbor to the program, says he loves spreading joy for the kids at Christmas. “Just something, I live right across the street so I see the kids everyday...
MOUNDS, IL
KFVS12

2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight

Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
MARION, IL
Kristen Walters

Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month

A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
DONGOLA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy