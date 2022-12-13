Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbsi23.com
Scott County sheriff, county commissioners disagree about move to new location
BENTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Scott County commissioners and Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury are at odds Monday morning over moving the sheriff’s office to a different nearby building. Scott County commissioners served the Scott County Sheriff’s Office an eviction notice by Judge David A. Dolen. The office has...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Police and Fire departments offer toy drive for Jackson R2 School District
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson police and fire departments are doing a toy drive for Jackson R-2 School District families in need. Hundreds of toys, games, and even personal hygiene items have been collected for families who may need them. “We always want to help out as many...
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
KFVS12
Food truck company gives away free Christmas dinners
Islamic faith leaders in Cape Girardeau say they feel emotional after the man accused of burning down their worship center admits to committing the crime. Stoddard County man facing life in prison after sex crimes conviction. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Stoddard County man faces four life sentences after...
wpsdlocal6.com
Scott City commissioners acted 'beyond the authority of their office' in their decision about K-9 officer, sheriff says in statement
BENTON, MO — Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury released a statement early Wednesday morning expressing frustration with an incident involving a K-9 officer, his former handler, and two county officials. Previously, the sheriff's office faced backlash on social media regarding their decisions about the retirement of a K-9 officer...
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
kbsi23.com
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers to ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’
(KBSI) – As you attend holiday parties remember the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation to remind motorists about the dangers of impaired driving. From Dec. 16 through Jan. 2, law enforcement across Illinois will step up enforcement efforts with a high...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office warns of scams
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about different types of scams. One scam tells people there is a missing child, elderly, or animal. Other scams adverstise cheap houses for rent. Ask others to share the info, and once it...
kbsi23.com
2 men face charges after Scott City police find drugs in home
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Two men face drug charges after the Scott City Police Department served a search warrant at a home. Officers from the Scott City Police Department obtained and served a search warrant at 2507 James Street in Scott City on Dec. 15 at 7:26 p.m. The warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation for illegal narcotics.
kbsi23.com
Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of fake money passed at businesses
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning of fake money being passed at local businesses. The bills look real, except they have “For Motion Picture Purposes” and “Copy” printed on the front of the bills. Any businesses that receive...
KFVS12
Two arrested by Carbondale Police Department after fight outside bar
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
kbsi23.com
Mounds Head Start Program receives toys from donor
MOUNDS, Ill. (KBSI) – The Head Start Program near Mounds received a bundle of toys for the children. Mr. Lawrence, a neighbor to the program, says he loves spreading joy for the kids at Christmas. “Just something, I live right across the street so I see the kids everyday...
KFVS12
2 arrested after Carbondale bar fight
Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Scott Co. commissioners vote to give K-9 Rex to former handler. Scott County commissioners voted to give K-9 Rex to his former handler. Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center receives $400K ARPA grant. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The...
kbsi23.com
Paducah man facing drug charges after sheriff’s office receives tips of illegal drug sales
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office began receiving information alleging illegal drugs were being sold out of a home on Linden Street in Paducah. Detectives identified the resident as Jerome R. Britt, 39, and obtained a search warrant...
KFVS12
Amy Grant to perform in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contemporary Christian Music artist Amy Grant is coming to southern Illinois. Grant is scheduled to perform at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center (MCCC) on Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for An Evening with Amy Grant go on sale Friday, December 16. Grant is known for hits...
This Small BBQ Joint in Kentucky has Been Named One of the Most Legendary Restaurants in the South
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kentucky. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this month
A beloved grocery store in Illinois recently announced that it would be closing at the end of the month. Read on to learn more. The owners of Hometown Grocery, located at 101 W. Cross Street in Dongola, announced on their Facebook page earlier this week that they would be closing the local grocery store at the end of December.
Comments / 0