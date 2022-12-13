Read full article on original website
Former hospital executive joins digital health startup founded by Jefferson Health, General Catalyst
Benjamin Maisano, the former chief digital and innovation officer of Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System and former chief technology officer of New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System, has joined digital health startup Tendo. He will serve as senior vice president and head of strategy for the company, which launched...
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Dec. 9:. 1. Diane Poirot was named chief human resources officer of Northeast Georgia Health System in Gainesville. 2. John Kueven, RN, was named president of Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. 3. Tracy Vardeman, is...
19 healthcare organizations outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 19 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health tapped VisiQuate Dec. 15 to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools.
Viewpoint: President of hospital where nurse called 911 is changing his tone
Chad Melton, the president of Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center, was fairly quiet when the hospital began showing signs of crisis this fall — a nurse calling 911, a preliminary denial of accreditation — but now, "he seems to be hitting his stride," according to Kitsap Sun columnist Niran Al-Agba, MD.
5 hospitals seeking CEOs
Here are five hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CEOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center (Powell, Tenn.) 2. Medical City Green Oaks Hospital (Dallas) 3. Summa Rehabilitation Hospital (Akron, Ohio) 4....
Traveling respiratory therapists create PPE for Muslim women
Two traveling respiratory therapists — both Muslim women — struggled to find personal protective equipment that met hijabi standards. So they made their own, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Nov. 27. Yasmin Samatar and Faraoli Adam met while studying to become respiratory therapists in St. Paul, Minn.,...
New Jersey hospital faces criticism over CEO search
University Hospital in Newark, N.J., has been searching for its next CEO to permanently replace Shereef Elnahal, MD. That successor could be announced as early as Dec. 22, the hospital board's chair told NJ Advance Media. Dr. Elnahal left the CEO post earlier this year to take a role as...
UPMC deploys 'digital assistant' to help pathologists gather insights from biopsies
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center partnered with Ibex Medical Analytics to deploy its artificial intelligence-based tool to support pathologists in diagnosing prostate cancer. The tool, dubbed Galen Prostate, is designed to provide diagnostic insights and clinical decision support to pathologists, according to a Dec. 14 press release from Ibex.
